dotCMS announces new Vice President of Product, Preston So

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dotCMS, a leading hybrid-headless content management system, announced today that Preston So has joined the company as Vice President of Product. In this role, So will be responsible for scaling dotCMS' product team, driving its product management, strategy, and design efforts, and building a developer relations team as the company continues to grow its customer base and product portfolio.
"We are delighted to welcome Preston to dotCMS. Preston is a visionary leader in the CMS space who we have admired for a long time," said Zain Ishaq, CEO. "We are deeply focused on innovation as we solve complex content management challenges for our customers. Preston's experience will help us bring cutting-edge products to our customers."
Preston So is a senior product leader with 20 years of experience in software and 9 years leading product, design, engineering, and developer relations at organizations such as Oracle, Acquia, Time Inc., and Gatsby. He is also the author of Immersive Content and Usability (A Book Apart, 2023), Voice Content and Usability (A Book Apart, 2021), Gatsby: The Definitive Guide (O'Reilly, 2021), and Decoupled Drupal in Practice (Apress, 2018).
A globally recognized authority on the intersections of content, design, and code, he is an editor at A List Apart and a former columnist at CMSWire, and he has delivered keynotes around the world in three languages. So is also the founder of Decoupled Days, the first and only non-profit headless CMS conference, held in New York and Albuquerque since 2017.
"I'm truly excited to join the dotCMS team and to contribute to an organization that has long been at the vanguard of the CMS industry," said So. "dotCMS has always been a formidable innovator in the space, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to support and learn from our customers' success with best-of-breed headless APIs like GraphQL and established core capabilities like no-code page building and structured content modeling."
dotCMS is a content management system that helps global enterprises with sophisticated content requirements create, manage, and deliver content anywhere. The dotCMS platform is best suited for organizations across industries who manage multiple brands, websites, workflows, and content types across multiple languages, and need a platform that is secure and scalable for a development team to work with, but also has intuitive editing tools for content and marketing teams to manage their mission-critical content.
Brands such as Dairy Queen, Newell, Greensky, Chewy, and Comcast have chosen dotCMS as their primary platform to scale their content operations and empower their marketing teams so they can reduce developer dependency, enabling teams to go to market faster, without sacrificing the flexibility and security of their CMS.
