dotCMS Hosts dotConnect24 Virtual Event, Connecting Digital Content & Experience Experts

dotCMS, a leading Universal CMS solution, is hosting dotConnect24, a free virtual event on November 12 & 13, designed for marketing, development, and IT professionals. Attendees will explore the latest in multi-tenant content management, AI-driven workflows, and other cutting-edge digital experience topics to build a future-proof content strategy for 2025.
MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dotCMS, the leading Universal CMS, will host dotConnect24, a virtual event happening November 12 & 13. This event invites marketing, development, and IT professionals to explore advanced CMS solutions and network with industry experts.
dotConnect24 will feature presentations and panels from key dotCMS leaders, including Preston So, VP of Product, Freddy Montes, Technical Product Manager & Lead Frontend Developer, and Will Ezell, Co-Founder and CTO. They'll be joined by thought leaders from Total Expert, Refine Labs, World Travel Holdings, GitBook, DEPT, Botify, and many others, presenting insights on modern digital content strategies, CMS advancements, brand development and consistency, multi-tenancy, and AI-driven content workflows.
"This event unites industry visionaries, innovators, and practitioners to dive deep into transformative solutions that empower technical and editorial teams to streamline content management and elevate digital experiences across every channel," said Inna Bosenko, VP of Marketing at dotCMS. "dotConnect24 will give attendees the tools and knowledge to transform their digital strategies in meaningful ways."
The event will also showcase an on-demand session from dotCMS's Universal CMS Summit held earlier this year, and all registered attendees will receive access to this content for further learning and implementation.
