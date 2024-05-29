dotCMS Launches New Universal Visual Editor and dotAI Features

dotCMS now offers the Universal Visual Editor page-building feature and dotAI, a set of new artificial intelligence tools.

When artificial intelligence hit the mainstream in mid-2023, the dash to claim your software had AI functionality began. dotCMS took a step back to evaluate the technology and market and started to gather our thoughts on how we believed AI would shape content management.

Since then, the company has listened to feedback from customers, prospects, and thought leaders in the space and built our first set of AI tools in dotCMS. This release of dotAI includes several major features: image and text generation, automation and review of AI content, AI search and AI chatbots, and AI APIs and dev tools.

dotA I is just the beginning of the many ways AI will change content management. Adding AI to your content creation and website workflows boosts the productivity of your internal teams creating content and the end users who are searching for content.

"At dotCMS, we're not interested in building features that look flashy and demo well but don't help you get your work done," said John Michael Thomas, dotCMS Product Manager. "Instead, our goal is to cut through the noise and create tools that enable you to use these new technologies on your own content and in your own sites and applications."

Also new this month is the debut of the Universal Visual Editor (UVE) feature in dotCMS, formerly known in previous iterations as Edit Mode Anywhere (EMA). UVE aims to provide a unified editor experience for digital marketing teams regardless of the front-end technology or delivery method.

This represents a notable achievement for dotCMS as a forward-looking enterprise content management system. dotCMS knows that bridging the gap between developers, who thrive on modern JavaScript frameworks of their choice like React, Next.js, Angular, and Vue.js, and content creators, who need a straightforward editing experience, is crucial and is where pure headless solutions have historically fallen down.

"dotCMS has been solving the challenges of both development and marketing teams for many years with our Universal Visual Editor, and we believe that the Universal CMS is the CMS of the future," said Preston So, dotCMS Vice President of Product.

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a content management system that helps global enterprises with multiple brands, subsidiaries, and franchises manage, optimize, and scale content across languages and channels. Brands such as Dairy Queen, Newell, Firstmac, Telus, and Comcast have chosen dotCMS for its unique ability to manage thousands of sites and consolidate multiple CMSs onto a single, unified instance of dotCMS to streamline content management across teams while saving money on platform costs.

dotCMS' universal approach to content management also means that companies have the choice to deliver content traditionally or headlessly. Headless developers can work within the front-end framework of choice while still providing marketers with visual editing tools so they can go to market with their business-critical content and decrease their dependency on technical teams.

