dotCMS Maintains Effective Security Controls According to 2023 SOC 2 Report

Receiving the SOC2 TYPE II certification, alongside their existing ISO 27001 certification, reinforces that dotCMS is committed to protecting its client's critical data and complying with applicable laws and regulations.

"dotCMS has done diligent work in upholding rigorous security, availability, and confidentiality standards under the SOC2 compliance framework," says Dr. Mehdi Karimi, Director of Cybersecurity at dotCMS. "dotCMS has retained this impeccable standard for the past three years. It's not just about meeting compliance benchmarks; it's about our genuine commitment to protect stakeholders and leading by example in the industry as a safe and secure CMS platform.

Collaborating with such a proactive and responsible team has been both an honor and a testament to what can be achieved with a robust focus on achieving customers' security demands."

The following principles and related criteria have been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

Security: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

Availability: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

Confidentiality: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 2 report may contact their sales or customer success representatives for a copy of the report.

About BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA and HITECH Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Virtual CISO services

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a content management system that helps global enterprises with sophisticated content requirements create, manage and deliver content anywhere. The dotCMS platform is best suited for organizations across industries who manage multiple brands, websites, workflows and content types across multiple languages, and need a platform that is secure and scalable for a development team to work with, but also has intuitive editing tools for content and marketing teams to manage their mission-critical content.

Brands such as Dairy Queen, Newell, Greensky, Chewy and Comcast have chosen dotCMS as their primary platform to scale their content operations and empower their marketing teams so they can reduce developer dependency, enabling teams to go-to-market faster, without sacrificing the flexibility and security of their CMS.

