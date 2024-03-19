dotCMS Successfully Achieves TX-RAMP Certification, Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program

"This achievement is not just a reflection of our technical prowess, but a clear signal of our commitment to trust and security in an increasingly digital world," says Dr. Mehdi Karimi, Director of Cybersecurity at dotCMS. Post this

The program is built on baseline security requirements derived from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53. It offers two levels of certifications, with Level 2 requiring a more comprehensive assessment (325 controls) compared to Level 1 (124 controls). dotCMS has received a TX-RAMP Level 2 certification.

"I'm proud to announce our achievement of TX-RAMP Level 2 certification. This marks a significant accomplishment in our ongoing commitment to top-tier cybersecurity," says Dr. Mehdi Karimi, Director of Cybersecurity at dotCMS. "It's a rigorous process, demanding extensive effort from our team, but it underscores our dedication to safeguarding our clients' data with the highest standards. This achievement is not just a reflection of our technical prowess, but a clear signal of our commitment to trust and security in an increasingly digital world."

Receiving TX-RAMP, alongside their existing SOC Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, reinforced that dotCMS is committed to protecting its clients' critical data and complying with applicable laws and regulations.

About dotCMS

dotCMS is a content management system that helps global enterprises with multiple brands, subsidiaries and franchises, manage, optimize and scale content across languages and channels. Brands such as Dairy Queen, Newell, Firstmac, Telus and Comcast have chosen dotCMS for its unique ability to manage thousands of sites and consolidate multiple CMS' onto a single, unified instance of dotCMS to streamline content operations across teams while saving money on platform costs.

dotCMS' hybrid approach to content management also means that companies have the choice to deliver content traditionally or headlessly. Headless developers can work within the front-end framework of choice, while still providing marketers with visual editing tools so they can go-to-market with their business-critical content and decrease their dependency on technical teams.

