DotcomWeavers expands service offering by joining BigCommerce Agency Partner Program

After 15 years in the eCommerce space, we look forward to bringing our expertise and experience to clients in the BigCommerce ecosystem

The DotcomWeavers team builds fast and secure online storefronts and back-end customizations for our B2B and B2C partners. Every partnership begins with a deep dive into their systems to understand where they are and where they want to go.

Whether BigCommerce clients need help managing large product catalogs, integrating with third party applications, or post-launch support, DotcomWeavers can provide efficient solutions that aim to support their business goals.

DotcomWeavers also specializes in Epicor integration, developing connections that seamlessly integrate customer, product and order data with the ecommerce platform.

"At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our customers access to all the tools and services they need to build, innovate and grow – and that includes introducing them to industry-leading agencies like DotcomWeavers," said Daniel Fertig, vice president of agency and technology partnerships at BigCommerce. "I'm excited to welcome such a talented and well-respected agency into the BigCommerce partner program, and look forward to working with them to bring additional value to BigCommerce customers seeking a top-notch website experience."

Tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers look to the platform's robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.

DotcomWeavers' technical understanding of business models and personalized approach can help create targeted and sustainable solutions for BigCommerce customers, potentially helping them increase their competitive advantage and market penetration.

For more information on the DotcomWeavers and BigCommerce partnership, please visit https://www.dotcomweavers.com/solutions/bigcommerce

About DotcomWeavers

DotcomWeavers is an award-winning design and development company focused on eCommerce, custom integrations, and post-launch website management. Our expertise lies in taking a personal consultative approach. Over the years, we've gathered an experienced team of designers, developers, project managers, writers, analysts, and digital marketers to transform businesses in a competitive landscape. Our deep understanding of the latest technologies enables us to create custom solutions that improve the customer experience.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca's, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., La Perla, MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Amit Bhaiya, DotcomWeavers, 1 9735388101, [email protected], www.dotcomweavers.com

SOURCE DotcomWeavers