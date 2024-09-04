Double-Board Certified Endodontist Announces New Website for Coastal Virginia Endodontics

Dr. Abhishek Kirpal, a Board-Certified Endodontist in the United States and Canada, has announced that his Virginia Beach, VA practice, Coastal Virginia Endodontics, has launched a new website at https://www.coastalvirginiaendo.com. The all-age endodontic practice serves patients from Virginia Beach, Hampton Road, Chesapeake, Tidewater, and Norfolk.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Abhishek Kirpal, a Board-Certified Endodontist in the United States and Canada, has announced that his Virginia Beach, VA practice, Coastal Virginia Endodontics, has launched a new website at https://www.coastalvirginiaendo.com. The all-age endodontic practice serves patients from Virginia Beach, Hampton Road, Chesapeake, Tidewater, and Norfolk.
The practice's new website provides detailed information on common and complex endodontic procedures and treatments that Dr. Kirpal provides. Specializing in non-surgical root canal therapy, Coastal Virginia Endodontics also performs minimally invasive endodontic surgeries including apicoectomy. The practice also treats all types of endodontic emergencies, including traumatic dental injuries, cracked teeth, and dental abscesses.
According to Dr. Kirpal, "The new website better showcases our areas of expertise. We are known for saving even severely damaged, decayed, or infected natural teeth. It is our passion and our honor to help patients to preserve their natural teeth."
"By preserving our patients' natural teeth, we help them save money on costly dental restorations in the future. Preserving the natural teeth also safeguards patients from an altered facial appearance due to deterioration of the jawbone. Saving natural teeth also contributes to better oral health, which correlates with better overall health," he added.
A graduate of the University of Michigan where he earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, Dr. Kirpal pursued his endodontic specialty degree from the New York University College of Dentistry.
His passion for his profession is evidenced by his status as a Double-Board Certified Endodontist, a rare distinction in the field. Earning Board-Certification is optional, but requires a significant time commitment, educational commitment, and rigorous testing. Dr. Kirpal completed the board certification process in both Canada and the United States.
Coastal Virginia Endodontics provides comprehensive endodontic treatments and procedures for all ages, including:
- Non-surgical root canal
- Minimally invasive endodontic surgery
- Endodontic retreatment
- Pulpotomy
- Pulpectomy
- Treatment for traumatic dental injuries
- Treatment for cracked teeth
- Emergency endodontic treatment
About Coastal Virginia Endodontics
Helmed by Dr. Abhishek Kirpal, Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics, Coastal Virginia Endodontics PLLC is an all-age endodontic practice located at 762 Independence Blvd., Suite 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. To learn more, visit https://www.coastalvirginiaendo.com or call 757-557-0600
