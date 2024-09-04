Double-Board Certified Endodontist Announces New Website for Coastal Virginia Endodontics

By preserving our patients' natural teeth we help them save money on costly dental restorations in the future. Preserving the natural teeth also safeguards patients from an altered facial appearance due to deterioration of the jawbone. Post this

According to Dr. Kirpal, "The new website better showcases our areas of expertise. We are known for saving even severely damaged, decayed, or infected natural teeth. It is our passion and our honor to help patients to preserve their natural teeth."

"By preserving our patients' natural teeth, we help them save money on costly dental restorations in the future. Preserving the natural teeth also safeguards patients from an altered facial appearance due to deterioration of the jawbone. Saving natural teeth also contributes to better oral health, which correlates with better overall health," he added.

A graduate of the University of Michigan where he earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, Dr. Kirpal pursued his endodontic specialty degree from the New York University College of Dentistry.

His passion for his profession is evidenced by his status as a Double-Board Certified Endodontist, a rare distinction in the field. Earning Board-Certification is optional, but requires a significant time commitment, educational commitment, and rigorous testing. Dr. Kirpal completed the board certification process in both Canada and the United States.

Coastal Virginia Endodontics provides comprehensive endodontic treatments and procedures for all ages, including:

Non-surgical root canal

Minimally invasive endodontic surgery

Endodontic retreatment

Pulpotomy

Pulpectomy

Treatment for traumatic dental injuries

Treatment for cracked teeth

Emergency endodontic treatment

