Double Dippers: The Secret Lives of Serial Study Subjects, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The perspectives of sites will also be discussed to provide insights into the standard due diligence required at the site level to weed out professional patients. Post this

In this webinar, the speakers will first discuss the many reasons that participants may attempt to enroll in multiple studies — whether they are motivated financially or seeking access to standard healthcare or a novel treatment — and the typical methods used for enrolling in a study.

Citing recent statistics, they will also share the types of large-scale studies that have been impacted by this ongoing issue, which can be compounded when multiple sites are in the same city. The perspectives of sites will also be discussed to provide insights into the standard due diligence required at the site level to weed out professional patients.

For example, sites continually face the challenge of relying on participant-supplied information, such as health conditions, current symptoms, current use of prescribed medication and/or recreational drugs and even valid identification. As the enrollment of professional patients in a trial can lead to biased or unreliable data, attendees will learn about their overall impact to study integrity and the burden sponsors often face in identifying and rectifying problematic data.

The webinar will conclude with a discussion of several measures that can help prevent multiple enrollments and enhance patient safety as part of a structured Quality by Design initiative. The experts will also share proactive operational strategies from site selection techniques to protocol design. Finally, attendees will learn how preventative technologies can help identify duplicate participants, confirm eligibility and ensure the selection of high-quality subjects.

Register for this webinar today to delve into the reasons behind multiple patient enrollments and the challenges faced by sites during participant screening and impact on large-scale clinical trials.

Join Melissa Harris, Head of Global Patient Recruitment and Engagement, Fortrea; Dr. Patrick McLeroth, MD, Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head, Fortrea; Andrew Cwiertniewicz, MSN, RN, Senior Director, Global Project Delivery, Vaccines, Fortrea; and Justin Goodarz, Chief Commercial Officer, Verified Clinical Trials, for the live webinar on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Double Dippers: The Secret Lives of Serial Study Subjects.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks