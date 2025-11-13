DoubleLock® Expands U.S. Retail Footprint: Now Available on HomeDepot.com and NorthernTool.com, with Zoro.com and Lowes.com Launching November 2025

"Our team is thrilled to see DoubleLock's products rolling out across some of the nation's most respected retailers," said Brett Frazee, President of DoubleLock USA. Post this

"Our team is thrilled to see DoubleLock's products rolling out across some of the nation's most respected retailers," said Brett Frazee, President of DoubleLock USA. "This has been a tremendous team effort, and we're especially grateful to our representatives at EA Langenfeld for their hard work, persistence, and leadership in building these relationships. We're equally thankful to our new retail partners for embracing our mission and helping us bring a fresh swagger to the lock category."

Frazee added, "Our partners are excited about the energy we're bringing—unique, customer-facing product bundles that merge industrial strength with everyday practicality. It's a new chapter for DoubleLock: one where the DNA of our Dutch cargo locks meets the needs of homeowners, tradesmen, and professionals across America."

DoubleLock currently has hundreds of thousands of locks in pre- and post-production, with plans to expand its in-store retail presence in 2026. The company's growing portfolio spans container, trailer, marine, and hitch locks—all designed with a commitment to strength, simplicity, and uncompromising quality.

About DoubleLock®

Founded in the Netherlands more than 30 years ago, DoubleLock is a trusted name in high-security cargo and industrial locking systems. Known for its innovation, durability, and Dutch-engineered precision, DoubleLock's U.S. division—based in Boca Raton, Florida—delivers the same professional-grade protection for commercial and consumer applications.

Media Contact

