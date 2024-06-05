DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore North-Pikesville Unveils Stunning Renovations

Our hope and wish is that this hospitality option, with the revitalization complete, will continue to serve a vital role in the community as a meeting, conference, or milestone celebration space for the next 50 years. Post this

This complete revitalization exceeds the standards set by the esteemed Hilton International brand. A senior Hilton International leader recently visited and offered high praise, saying the hotel is in the top 5% of all DoubleTree locations worldwide. This recognition positions DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore North-Pikesville to serve as an ideal model for future renovations within the brand.

The project began in 2019, but because of the global pandemic, was temporarily halted in 2020. Now, the long wait is finally over, and the hotel is fully renovated - ready to welcome guests, friends, and family for all of your events including conferences, weddings, reunions, family vacations, and more. Many returning guests have already expressed astonishment at the change, noting that now it feels like an entirely new hotel. Every space has been upgraded - from the lobby, to the restaurant, meeting spaces, hallways, and guest rooms. Guests have always enjoyed spacious rooms, now renewed with modern-lux furnishing, enhanced WiFi, a variety of TV/streaming options and upgraded charging/power outlets (with USB connectivity) located all throughout the property.

In addition to hotel renovations, the Coppermine Fitness Center located on the hotel campus has also received a complete makeover. The new fitness area includes a lounge, group fitness studio, yoga studio, locker rooms, and showers. Completed in 2020 this part of the renovation is the home of Flex - the fitness studio designed by women for women. Mark Mahoney, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore North-Pikesville, is excited to welcome guests back to the hotel and showcase the stunning improvements that have been made. The hotel is ready to provide an exceptional experience for all visitors. For more information or to book your stay, please visit the hotel's website or contact the reservations team directly.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore North-Pikesville

DoubleTree by Hilton Baltimore North-Pikesville is one of the brand's 600+ hotels around the globe. Located at Exit 20 off I-695 within a 15-mile drive of downtown Baltimore/Inner Harbor; Towson Town Center and Towson University; the hotel is less than 10 miles from Johns Hopkins University and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Just minutes away from various dining and retail options including many within walking distance. Hotel amenities include complimentary WiFi, a health club, a 24-hour business center, FountainSide Restaurant and Lounge, a conference center, and free self-parking.

About Blue Ocean

Founded in 2004, Blue Ocean is a real estate investment firm, headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland. The company is active in a variety of sectors within the real estate industry including Multifamily, industrial, hospitality and self-storage sectors. The current portfolio spans the Sun Belt, Mid-Atlantic and the Mid-West.

Media Contact

