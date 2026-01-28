DoubleTree by Hilton Washington Dulles Airport To Debut in January 2026

"Adding the DoubleTree brand gives us the opportunity to elevate the guest experience with signature moments and refreshed touchpoints, while staying true to the comfort and service our travelers rely on." Post this

"This is an incredibly exciting transition for our team," said Don Anderson, general manager. "DoubleTree Washington Dulles Airport will bring a revitalized, guest-focused energy to the hotel while staying true to the service and comfort our travelers rely on."

The shift to the DoubleTree brand aligns with the hotel's commitment to enhancing every aspect of the guest journey, from updated amenities to new experiences that better serve business and leisure travelers alike.

"We are thrilled to bring the DoubleTree experience to the Dulles market," said Shane Keener, Vice President of Marketing, Stanford Hotels. "Guests already love the hotel's convenience, space, and service. Adding the DoubleTree brand gives us an opportunity to reintroduce the property with a warmer identity, signature moments, and an updated look, so we can better serve today's travelers."

The hotel will remain fully operational throughout the transition with no impact to reservations, events, or loyalty member benefits. Additional announcements about enhancements and renovations will be shared in the coming months.

For more information, please visit www.doubletree.com/washingtondullesairport or contact the property at 703.478.2900.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 700 hotels across 61 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, welcoming guests with the beloved DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie and prioritizing the spaces and human moments that make travelers feel good. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a comfortable stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram

Shane Keener, Stanford Hotels, 1 415.266.9886, [email protected], doubletreedulles.com

