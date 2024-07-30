Doug Sundstrom Joins Gildred Companies as Vice President Investments

"We are thrilled to have Doug on the Gildred team. His impressive track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and vision" Brook Logan, chief operating officer at Gildred Companies. Post this

Before joining Gildred Companies, Sundstrom was Vice President/Asset Manager and Real Estate Investment Consultant at Wells Fargo Private Bank – Investment Management and Trust. He demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing a diversified portfolio valued at over three hundred million dollars. Additionally, Sundstrom founded Banyan Road Capital, Inc., a private real estate investment firm focused on Southern California value-add industrial properties.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on the Gildred team," said Brook Logan, chief operating officer at Gildred Companies. "His impressive track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and vision. With Doug at the helm of investments, we are confident in our future success and growth."

About Gildred Companies

Gildred Companies began in 1927 with the construction and operation of the landmark San Diego Fox Theater Building, now Copley Symphony Hall and Symphony Towers. Today Gildred Companies is a diversified organization with assets throughout Southern California including a portfolio of industrial and business properties, new developments in real estate and renewable power, and strategic investments in complementary business opportunities. Learn more at www.gildredco.com.

