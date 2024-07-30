Doug Sundstrom Joins Gildred Companies as Vice President Investments

Industry veteran brings expertise in asset management and growth
SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gildred Companies is pleased to announce that Doug Sundstrom recently joined the team as Vice President Investments. Sundstrom brings a wealth of experience in asset management and leadership to the firm.
In his role, Sundstrom spearheads the oversight of Gildred Companies' Southern California real estate portfolio, encompassing nearly one million square feet of prime properties. Tasked with maximizing value and optimizing financial performance, he will provide strategic direction on leasing, acquisitions, and dispositions, ensuring the company's investments continued success, growth, and expansion.
Before joining Gildred Companies, Sundstrom was Vice President/Asset Manager and Real Estate Investment Consultant at Wells Fargo Private Bank – Investment Management and Trust. He demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing a diversified portfolio valued at over three hundred million dollars. Additionally, Sundstrom founded Banyan Road Capital, Inc., a private real estate investment firm focused on Southern California value-add industrial properties.
"We are thrilled to have Doug on the Gildred team," said Brook Logan, chief operating officer at Gildred Companies. "His impressive track record and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and vision. With Doug at the helm of investments, we are confident in our future success and growth."
About Gildred Companies
Gildred Companies began in 1927 with the construction and operation of the landmark San Diego Fox Theater Building, now Copley Symphony Hall and Symphony Towers. Today Gildred Companies is a diversified organization with assets throughout Southern California including a portfolio of industrial and business properties, new developments in real estate and renewable power, and strategic investments in complementary business opportunities. Learn more at www.gildredco.com.
