Douglas Electrical Components Welcomes Sarah Trezza as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

This leadership transition reflects interest in continuing the growth path of Douglas Electrical Components and its subsidiary Electronic Products Industries (EPI) without losing sight of quality or continuous improvement. Ms. Trezza's background fits well with the manufacturing environment and long-standing focus on dependable performance.

Looking ahead, the organization plans to strengthen its position as a U.S. manufacturer. Interest in domestically produced components has increased, and the company intends to capitalize on this momentum. Public data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates sustained growth in several segments of electrical equipment production. Ms. Trezza shared that raising the company's visibility is a priority, so more customers understand they can "get high-quality, reliable parts made in the USA backed by a company that provides a white-glove customer experience from inquiry to delivery."

Over time, the goal is to explore additional partnerships and technology options that could strengthen the company's product line to better meet the broader markets Douglas serves. Ms. Trezza sees high potential for expansion. "Hermetic packaging is a key component to support growth in markets such as military, commercial aerospace, and space as well as power transmission & distribution, semiconductor equipment, and industrial HVAC solutions. With solutions covering glass-to-metal, epoxy, and ceramic, we are able to offer custom solutions to the most exacting specifications. I am excited to be a part of these two world-class teams and to help usher in the next generation of growth."

Douglas Electrical Components is a U.S. manufacturer of precision-engineered sealed feedthrough and hermetic packaging solutions for high technology industries. Its solutions are built on technical excellence, quality craftsmanship, and prompt delivery to meet our clients' needs. The company's products support global industries with mission-critical operations in demanding environments, from ultra high vacuum to high pressure, driving innovation and resilience in a changing world.

