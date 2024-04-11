Douglas Landin Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Douglas Landin accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Douglas is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Vail Valley, CO.

VAIL VALLEY, Colo., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most popular residential real estate brokers in the Vail Valley, known for his professional style and extensive knowledge of the local market, Doug's connection to Vail dates back to 1975 when he became a ski instructor for Vail Resorts for 23 years. Based in Lionshead, Doug has been a real estate broker exceeding 29 years, working with buyers and sellers throughout the Vail Valley. Sales expanding more than 700 properties, his top achievements include holding the title of 2022 Real Trends America's Best, Top 1.5% Brokers in the country, and 2015 VBR Realtor® of the Year. Doug was honored to be named Chairman of the Vail Board of Realtors and Vice President for the Colorado Association of Realtors Mountain District. He was the recipient of the Jo Brown Community Service Award for his involvement in business and community events; an additional accolade is that he founded the Vail Automotive Classic (VailAutomotiveClassic.com), the premier automotive gathering in the Colorado Rockies and a notable charity fundraiser. Married with two daughters, Doug lives in Eagle Ranch and is an avid skier. He enjoys cycling, golf, and everything outdoors. He takes great pleasure in introducing new "locals" to the expansive lifestyle opportunities throughout the Vail Valley.