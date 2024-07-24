Douglas Launches Separate Assembly Line for Hermetic 38999 Connectors with Quick Lead Times

Douglas Electrical Components, a leading U.S. manufacturer of hermetic solutions for power and signal transmission, today announced the launch of a dedicated line for Series I and III (Box Mount and Jam Nut), hermetic MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. This new development aims to provide quick lead times and enhanced customization flexibility to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries, including aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

RANDOLPH, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Douglas Electrical Components, a leading U.S. manufacturer of hermetic solutions for power and signal transmission, today announced the launch of a dedicated line for Series I and III (Box Mount and Jam Nut), hermetic MIL-DTL-38999 connectors. This new development aims to provide quick lead times and enhanced customization flexibility to meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries, including aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.