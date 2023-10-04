Dover Advisors Expands with New Office and Leadership in Atlanta, GA

"Bruce brings a strong investment and planning background, as well as an established group of clients. With Bruce's leadership, we're looking forward to adding more advisors within our Mid-Atlantic footprint," said Jesse Ellington, President at Dover Advisors. Tweet this

"I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to form long-term relationships with my clients. My move to Dover Advisors gives me more flexibility and more freedom to serve those relationships better than ever before," said Bruce Faurot, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Dover Advisors. "I've been so impressed with the Dover team and I'm excited about how we'll work together to improve client outcomes."

Dover Advisors provides investment management and wealth strategies for individuals and families, as well as trust and estate administrative expertise. The firm launched in August 2022, with the support of Wealth Advisor Growth Network (WAGN). On their path to independence, Dover's leadership team chose to work with many of the best-of-breed outsourced service providers within the WAGN ecosystem, including compliance, technology, firm insurance, and marketing expertise. As a result, Dover has created a full-service wealth firm that will enhance the client experience and create long-term equity value for the principals.

