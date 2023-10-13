Dovetail + Co Acquires California Creekside Inn For Wayfinder Brand

With a mountain outpost between Yosemite and Death Valley National Parks in California's Sierra Nevadas, Wayfinder hotels will meet the intrepid traveler from sea to summit. Tweet this

Situated half-way between Yosemite and Death Valley National Parks, Bishop is a historic city in the Eastern Sierra drawing 30,000 visitors daily in peak season for world-class hiking, fishing, climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, skiing, and more among the region's 14,000-foot peaks. A playground for more than 40 million West Coast residents, Bishop is also the region's air traffic hub via Bishop Airport in town and Mammoth Yosemite Airport 40 minutes away. The city is a centrally located jumping-off point for visitors to Yosemite, Death Valley, Mount Whitney, Mammoth Lakes, Mono Lake, Mobius Arch, and the Buttermilks bouldering.

Dovetail will refresh and rebrand Creekside Inn in time for Bishop's famous Mule Days, Memorial Day Weekend 2024, which includes the world's biggest non-motorized parade. It's the perfect next step for Dovetail's award-winning Wayfinder concept, which leans into local programming in laid-back, yet lively digs. Built for mindful exploration with a local compass, Wayfinder partners with talented and passionate people who care about their craft and community. The brand's first and second locations in Newport, Rhode Island and Waikiki, Hawaii celebrate Atlantic and Pacific sea and surf cultures, leaning into each location's distinctive background and vibrant artistic communities. With a mountain outpost in California's High Sierra, Wayfinder will meet the intrepid traveler from sea to summit.

"Wayfinder hotels celebrate the communities they call home, and go deep on local stories, programming, and partnerships," says Hospod. "We want our guests to spend a few more days exploring the Owens Valley and discovering why so many people have already fallen in love with Bishop."

The Wayfinder is part of Dovetail + Co's diverse portfolio of exceptional properties in storied locations including Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskill Mountains of New York, Palihotel San Diego, and the reimagined Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda, which was named to Condé Nast Traveler's "Hot List" and Travel + Leisure's "It List" of the 100 best new hotels in the world. Dovetail properties have received accolades from Afar, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Domino, Food & Wine, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, National Geographic, Forbes, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, and more.

With its seventh acquisition in five years, Dovetail's team is optimistic about the long-term value of hospitality investments, and particularly, the future of experiential travel. With an entrepreneurial approach, Dovetail leverages its background in both institutional and boutique developments to bring new life to distinctive, historic, and premium assets in world-class locations, like the Creekside Inn.

About Dovetail + Co

Led by Phil Hospod, Dovetail + Co is an owner and creator of hotels, bars, and restaurants that promote exploration and discovery. Dovetail's leadership team combines best-in-class real estate and hospitality disciplines to create spaces that leave an impression. Dovetail + Co's critically acclaimed hotel projects include Wayfinder Newport in Rhode Island, Wayfinder Waikiki in Hawaii, Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskill Mountains of New York, Palihotel San Diego, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda, and an under development sleeper cabin hotel in the heart of NoHo, New York City. Dovetail is actively growing, focusing on projects in storied destinations that challenge the imagination and leverage its core capabilities. dovetailandco.com

About Wayfinder Hotels

Created by Dovetail + Co, Wayfinder hotels are a guide to distinct and beloved locales — offering laidback, multilayered travel rooted in personal stories, experiences, and connections. Wayfinder hotels pair beautiful places and spaces with impactful experiences that resonate with our guests, all while giving back to the communities in which we operate. Melding immersive design with elevated essentials, we promote mindful exploration through a local compass. It's both a destination and part of the journey to discover the relaxed, yet vibrant lifestyle of a local in a deeply experiential destination. Let Wayfinder be your guide. Wonder. Wander. Wayfinder. wayfinderhotels.com

