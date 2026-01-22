Dovetail + Co Names Hospitality Veteran Shawn Cioto as Vice President of Operations

Cioto's leadership will play a key role in supporting scalable growth across the organization while ensuring elevated service standards for both guests and teams. Post this

"Shawn brings a rare combination of operational rigor, hospitality expertise, and people-first leadership," said Phil Hospod, Founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co. "His proven ability to manage complex operations while maintaining exceptional standards makes him an ideal leader as we continue to grow our business."

Cioto earned his MBA from the University of Connecticut after graduating from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he received a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. He also serves on the UMass Amherst Hospitality and Tourism Management Leadership Board, reflecting his continued commitment to the industry.

"As I step into this role, I'm energized by the opportunity to support Dovetail + Co's remarkable portfolio and talented teams," said Cioto. "My focus will be on strengthening existing properties while building a strong foundation for future growth."

Dovetail + Co's portfolio features thoughtfully curated hotels and resorts that celebrate local culture, intentional design, and immersive guest experiences. With Cioto's appointment, the company reinforces its commitment to high-touch hospitality operations that align seamlessly with its development and brand vision.

