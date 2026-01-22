Dovetail + Co Names Hospitality Veteran Shawn Cioto as Vice President of Operations

Dovetail + Co expands its leadership team to support company growth and strengthen operational excellence across its hotel portfolio
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dovetail + Co has announced the appointment of Shawn Cioto as Vice President of Operations. In this role, Cioto will further the company's commitment to best-in-class hotel operations, exceptional guest experiences, and a strong people-first culture across its growing portfolio. Dovetail + Co's current collection includes Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa in Bermuda; Now Now NoHo in New York City; Urban Cowboy Lodge in New York's Catskill Mountains; and the trio of Wayfinder Hotels in Hawaii, California, and Rhode Island. Cioto's leadership will play a key role in supporting scalable growth across the organization while ensuring elevated service standards for both guests and teams.
Cioto joins Dovetail + Co from Maverick Hotels, where he served as Regional Vice President of Operations – Northeast, overseeing day-to-day operations across the region. A seasoned hospitality leader, he brings more than 15 years of experience in restaurant and hotel operations, including multiple General Manager roles in major markets such as New York City and Boston. His background offers deep expertise in hotel operations, team development, and guest service excellence.
"Shawn brings a rare combination of operational rigor, hospitality expertise, and people-first leadership," said Phil Hospod, Founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co. "His proven ability to manage complex operations while maintaining exceptional standards makes him an ideal leader as we continue to grow our business."
Cioto earned his MBA from the University of Connecticut after graduating from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he received a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. He also serves on the UMass Amherst Hospitality and Tourism Management Leadership Board, reflecting his continued commitment to the industry.
"As I step into this role, I'm energized by the opportunity to support Dovetail + Co's remarkable portfolio and talented teams," said Cioto. "My focus will be on strengthening existing properties while building a strong foundation for future growth."
Dovetail + Co's portfolio features thoughtfully curated hotels and resorts that celebrate local culture, intentional design, and immersive guest experiences. With Cioto's appointment, the company reinforces its commitment to high-touch hospitality operations that align seamlessly with its development and brand vision.
