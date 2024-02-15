Dovetail Announces Speakers for Insight Out 2024: The New Event for Product, UX, and Research Innovators

The new hybrid learning event brings together speakers from Meta, Netflix, Twitch, Uber, and more to discuss how leading problem-solvers are building world-changing products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dovetail, the leading customer insights hub, is pleased to announce Insight Out, its new full-day hybrid conference where attendees and speakers will explore the insights that drive innovators, creators, and problem solvers to build world-changing products. The event is themed 'Shifting Perspectives' and will take place on 11 April 2024 at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco and online.

Insight Out invites customer-obsessed folks from product, design, research, and beyond to come together to connect, discuss big ideas, and learn over a full day of talks and immersive experiences. The attendee list features an impressive number of leaders across well-known multinationals, both B2C and B2B product visionaries, as well as many Bay Area investor representatives.

Insight Out is all about inspiring product teams to build better products and experiences for the world by leveraging the latest customer-centric ideas and perspectives from the world's leading organizations. The event will feature expert presentations, a VIP cocktail party, an after-party, and ample networking opportunities. Virtual attendance is free, with all sessions offered online.

The speakers at the event include:

Claudia Natasia, Head of Product at CloseFactor, presenting 'A Tale of Two Ventures: How UX Strengthens Your Venture's Lifecycle

Benjamin Humphrey, CEO and founder of Dovetail, said, "Customer insights are powerful catalysts for change, and businesses know they need to do more with the wealth of data at their disposal to build products and services their customers will love. Attendees can expect to learn new strategies for driving innovation, thriving in a competitive environment, and balancing customer-centered work with business needs. This is an amazing opportunity to listen to some of the brightest minds in design and product leadership and to get some fresh perspectives on how customer insight is fueling product innovation."

More information on the event and registration details can be found at: dovetail.com/insightout

About Dovetail

Dovetail's mission is to empower everyone to create better products and services through deep customer understanding. We empower 10,000 teams, from agencies to universities to Fortune 100 companies, to make sense of their customer research in one collaborative and powerful customer insights platform. Founded in 2017 by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, Dovetail has 100+ employees across offices in Sydney and San Francisco. For more information, visit dovetail.com.

Media Contact

Oluwatomi Lawal, Dovetail, 44 07414635256, [email protected], https://dovetail.com/

SOURCE Dovetail