Dovetail Appoints Kate Andrews as Head of Technology and Expands Leadership Team with a Suite of Senior Executives

Kate is an experienced leader with a proven track record of growing and managing large, high-performing engineering teams at companies including Domain Group and Tyro Payments. With a comprehensive background spanning engineering, IT, and security, she will support Dovetail in its continued expansion. After a successful $63m Series A led by Accel, the company has bolstered its leadership team by bringing on board several experienced senior executives. Sara Caldwell (Reforge, Asana) has been added as Head of Customer Experience, Tom Mansfield (Zoomo, Visa) joined as Head of Marketing, and Pirow Cronje (Atlassian) is Head of Operations and Finance.

SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dovetail, the leading customer research platform, has announced the appointment of Kate Andrews as Head of Technology, as well as several other key appointments across its C-suite.

This follows a successful Series A round last year led by Accel, in which the company raised $63M The appointments further cement Dovetail's place as a pioneer in the emerging customer insights category. Dovetail provides one place to analyze, store, and share customer research so teams can build products their customers will love.

Previously Head of Engineering at Dovetail, Andrews has a long and successful history of leading engineering teams at fast-paced tech companies. For over three years, she was Head of Technology at leading Australian property marketplace Domain Group, and prior to this, she served as Head of Engineering at Tyro Payments, where she was accountable for delivery, architecture, and operation of Tyro's core payments business. She is also an advisory board member of eBusiness Software Services, and an ambassador of The Awesome Foundation, a global community for the arts and sciences that provides small grants for projects across arts, technology, and community development.

Dovetail has bolstered its C-suite with several other new executives, including Sara Caldwell as Head of Customer Experience, Tom Mansfield as Head of Marketing, and Pirow Cronje as Head of Operations. They join Chief of Staff Sascha Kerbert, Head of Design Lucy Denton, and Head of Sales Alex Younes.

Benjamin Humphrey, CEO and co-founder of Dovetail, said: "The extended team is uniquely positioned to support Dovetail in our ambitious plans to help companies expand research across their organizations to uncover deep customer insights. I am incredibly excited to be working with Kate, Sara, Tom, Pirow, Sascha, Lucy, and Alex."

Organizations around the world are doubling down on user experience and customer-centricity as strategic amplifiers of growth. Along with the rising demand for collaboration tools, these trends have seen customers of all sizes—most notably, 10% of Fortune 100 companies like Cisco, Comcast, Intel, and Merck—look to Dovetail for their customer research needs.

About Dovetail

Dovetail's mission is to enable the world to create better products and services through deep customer understanding. We empower 10,000 teams, from within agencies to universities to Fortune 100 companies, to make sense of their customer research in one collaborative and powerful customer insights platform. Founded in 2017 by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, Dovetail has 100+ employees across offices in Sydney and San Francisco. For more, visit dovetail.com.

Media Contact

Oluwatomi Lawal, Dovetail, 44 07414635256, [email protected], https://dovetail.com/

SOURCE Dovetail