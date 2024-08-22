Dovetail Appoints Srinivas Krishnamurti as Vice President of Product to Drive New AI-First Product Roadmap

The industry veteran will lead the way in a series of new AI-first products designed to disrupt product research and design.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dovetail, the leading AI-powered customer insights platform, today announced the appointment of Srinivas Krishnamurti as Vice President of Product.

With over 20 years of product strategy and development experience across mobile, desktop, consumer, and enterprise software, Krishnamurti brings a wealth of experience to Dovetail. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Product at ProductBoard, and VP of Product at CultureAmp, and co-founder and CEO of Zugata. He also spent six years as a senior director on VMware's Horizon Mobile team where he was responsible for defining and driving VMware's product, partnering, and go-to-market strategy for mobile.

Krishnamurti's appointment advances Dovetail's recently launched AI-powered magic features, which were announced at the company's inaugural Insight Out conference in April and are designed to transform customer data into actionable insights for product design and development.

The new features are part of Dovetail's AI-powered customer insights platform that processes vast amounts of user feedback to help companies better understand their customers and make informed product decisions faster. The new features not only improve productivity but also ensure that valuable insights are easily accessible and securely managed.

According to Krishnamurti, the new magic features are the beginning of a series of new products Dovetail will launch before the end of 2024, which are set to disrupt the way companies drive user research and product design by automating end-to-end analysis of customer data.

"Every interaction with a customer – whether by a UX researcher, designer, product manager, marketer or a customer-facing team – is a form of research. However, this information is often scattered across different tools, leading to a lot of wasted time, and resources and the associated costs of re-doing the research or making the wrong decisions. Dovetail is changing this narrative. We're taking an AI-first approach to consolidate the research workflow and build company-wide customer insights hubs. With so much potential to empower companies to make better product decisions faster, it's an incredibly exciting time to be part of Dovetail."

Dovetail CEO and founder Benjamin Humphrey shared that Krishnamurti's extensive experience across enterprise software has already proven invaluable:

"Dovetail works with some of the largest enterprise brands globally, and it's critical we understand both their pain points in product design and their comfort level in using AI. Srinivas has a wealth of industry experience and understands the unique needs surrounding product research and design at large enterprise companies. With his help, Dovetail is transforming how products are built, dramatically speeding up product development while leveraging the latest technologies. We're looking forward to the official launch of several new products and feature sets that will delight our customers."

About Dovetail

Dovetail's mission is to empower everyone to create better products and services through deep customer understanding. We empower 10,000 teams, from agencies to universities to Fortune 100 companies, to make sense of their customer research in one collaborative and powerful customer insights platform. Founded in 2017 by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, Dovetail has 100+ employees across offices in Sydney and San Francisco. For more information, visit dovetail.com.

