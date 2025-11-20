Dovetail Financial Nominated for Prestigious ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Award

Dovetail Financial Group, a Wilmington, NC financial planning firm known for its educational focus and client-first philosophy, has earned finalist status in the 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards. The nomination reflects the firm's leadership in financial education and its mission to bring clarity and confidence to clients through personalized planning. Winners will be revealed on December 4, 2025.

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dovetail Financial Group LLC, a Wilmington-based financial planning and advisory firm, is proud to announce its nomination as a finalist in the Firm Award – Thought Leadership & Education category of the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards. The nomination recognizes firms within the financial services industry that demonstrate exceptional thought leadership, educational initiatives and client-centric innovation.

Founded on the philosophy that "Your Life, Your Wealth, Connected," Dovetail Financial places the client's story and aspirations front and center, designing personalized, adaptive guidance that evolves over time. This nomination underscores the firm's commitment to empowering clients with clarity, balance and confidence in their financial lives.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by ThinkAdvisor as a finalist," said Ross Marino, CEO. "Being shortlisted speaks to our team's dedication to education, to elevating the conversation beyond spreadsheets, and to helping individuals and families live their best life."

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards ceremony will take place on December 4, 2025, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Dovetail Financial looks forward to the opportunity to network with industry peers and further amplify its educational mission.

About Dovetail Financial Group LLC

Located at 210-4 Avondale Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403, Dovetail Financial is a wealth-management firm that offers retirement planning, investment management, tax planning, estate & legacy planning, and risk management. With a human-first approach, the firm focuses on clients' life goals and dreams as the foundation for financial strategy.

About ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards celebrate the trailblazers redefining excellence in financial services — both firms and individuals — and recognizes those making a transformative impact beyond traditional metrics such as asset growth.

Media Contact

Trey Dowdy, Dovetail Financial Group LLC, 1 910.338.2659, [email protected], www.dovetailfin.com

SOURCE Dovetail Financial Group LLC