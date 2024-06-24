Dovetail Replaces Legacy PLM System with Centric Software

It's revolutionary. We've never had the ability for our customer service team to pull up the weight of a fabric or see how a spec is grading on a certain style. Post this

DeLuca describes the situation that led the company to seek a PLM solution. "We were living in the world of multiple spreadsheets and email exchanges. That led to discrepancies in information and opportunity for human error if something was updated in one place and not another."

A focus on size inclusivity results in a high number of SKUs per style. DeLuca says, "Our SKU count is extremely wide, because we're carrying this array of both waist sizes and inseam lengths." This makes the design and development process very complex.

Product Design Assistant, Olivia Bakke says, "It's clunky to send spreadsheets back and forth; the information needed to be in a place where everyone could see it all of the time."

Dovetail initially implemented a different, less expensive PLM to tackle their issues. Unfortunately, the system wasn't able to handle the compound sizing. This resulted in work-arounds to get the legacy PLM to do what they needed. DeLuca explains, "Essentially, that system was requiring us to recreate the products from scratch. The work-arounds were so onerous, we couldn't even create a merchandise sheet for the season."

Product Design Assistant, Olivia Bakke ended up having to do actual coding. "I was making these complex numbering systems to get products in the correct order. You couldn't drag and drop. If we decided to put a different collection first in the merchandise sheet, I would have to redo the entire numbering system."

That is when Dovetail turned to Centric PLM's solution specifically tailored to small to medium brands. Bakke, who brought it in, says, "Centric PLM will ultimately enable us to grow long term. We can now easily access details that our customers seek—what kind of finishes are on the product, what thread we use, how many pockets. We store all of that data from season to season and it's a lot of information."

DeLuca says, "One of the major benefits of Centric is the flexibility to better manage our sizing." Sample requests and tracking were scattered about, resulting in a time-intensive process. DeLuca continues, "To have the whole sample process be in one place, from the request to tracking the sample with a tracking number available to your sales team, is a vast improvement."

Of Centric PLM, DeLuca enthuses, "It's revolutionary. We've never had the ability for our customer service team to pull up the weight of a fabric or see how a spec is grading on a certain style. Or look to see if we made a spec change last season, because a customer noticed the waist is fitting a little bit bigger. It's amazing to have that level of transparency. It is completely changing the way we work together. From a process standpoint, for the product team alone, it's really quite profound."

President of Centric Software, Fabrice Canonge says, "We are grateful that Dovetail has placed its trust in Centric Software. We are confident that our platform fits Dovetail's needs and we look forward to seeing the association between our two companies grow as they do."

