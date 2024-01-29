Dovetail's Market-Leading Product, Canvas View, is Nominated for the UX Design Awards

The company's customizable affinity mapping tool has been shortlisted in the prestigious 2024 UX Design Awards.

SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dovetail, the leading customer insights platform, is pleased to announce that its Canvas view tool has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 UX Design Awards, run by the International Design Center Berlin (IDZ). It was selected by an expert jury as one of only 118 outstanding projects from a pool of over 400 participants representing 53 countries.

The UX Design Awards celebrate the impact user experience design has on shaping lives across all fields and industries worldwide. The awards honor products, services, and concepts that provide better outcomes and meaningful solutions to create positive change.

Dovetail empowers organizations to create better products and services through deep customer understanding. Industry-leading organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, use Dovetail's collaborative platform to make sense of their customer data, manage and share insights, and build products people love.

Dovetail's Canvas view is a digital affinity mapping tool that helps users explore and analyze their data easily. It allows users to break down their customer calls and data into organized highlights and group similar content to discover patterns. Canvas view offers complete freedom for users to visualize their product research and design process, giving control over notes, highlights, and insights. It's offered as a standard feature in Dovetail.

Dovetail is designed for product research professionals, but its simplicity also makes it suitable for non-researchers aiming to improve product design through research. Canvas view is versatile, allowing research to be processed and shared in various ways based on individual preferences, background, time constraints, organizational culture, and data types. It is particularly useful for part-time researchers who seek efficiency, collaboration, and less structured approaches, similar to digital whiteboards.

Benjamin Humphrey, CEO and co-founder of Dovetail, said the company is honored to have been recognized by the International Design Center Berlin and the UX Design Awards:

"Organizations around the world are doubling down on user experience and customer-centricity as strategic amplifiers of growth. Along with the rising demand for collaboration tools, these trends have seen customers of all sizes—most notably, 10% of Fortune 100 companies like Cisco, Comcast, Intel, and Merck—look to Dovetail for their customer research needs. The team is proud to have been recognized by the UX Design Awards for its hard work on Canvas view. The solution has gained significant traction amongst our users, particularly for synthesis, and we've heard of customers choosing us over competitors because of the highly intuitive, user-friendly Canvas view. It's also totally customizable, meaning users can decide what they want to see and how they want to see it. Regardless of whether researchers are looking for a fast signal or conducting in-depth generative research, Canvas view can accommodate their workflow."

Canvas view is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping more responsive and customer-centric products. By leveraging advanced analytics and insights derived from customer feedback, businesses can refine their products and services to better meet the evolving needs of their customers. Canvas view, along with Dovetail overall, is well-equipped to assist any team in recognizing emerging trends and customer preferences. This enables teams to align their offerings with the values, aspirations, and collective needs of their community. The product is already in use across Dovetail's commercial, educational, charitable, and philanthropic institutional user base.

About Dovetail

Dovetail's mission is to empower everyone to create better products and services through deep customer understanding. We empower 10,000 teams, from agencies to universities to Fortune 100 companies, to make sense of their customer research in one collaborative and powerful customer insights platform. Founded in 2017 by Benjamin Humphrey and Bradley Ayers, Dovetail has 100+ employees across offices in Sydney and San Francisco. For more information, visit dovetail.com.

Media Contact

Oluwatomi Lawal, Dovetail, 44 07414635256, [email protected], https://dovetail.com/

SOURCE Dovetail