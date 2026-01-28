Downtime Launches Commerce and Loyalty Platform, Partners with RevU to Bring Rewards-Based Performance to Retail Media

"Downtime helps retailers and publishers turn engagement into measurable growth," said Will Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Downtime. "This partnership brings performance into loyalty and retail media, giving customers real value for their time, without forcing partners to rebuild their stack." Post this

Through this collaboration, RevU advertisers will be able to reach customers, shoppers, and loyalty members across Downtime enabled retailer and grocer properties, with publisher expansion planned. Downtime will integrate RevU offers directly into loyalty experiences and interactive units, enabling users to earn rewards, cash, and incentives from RevU brands while they watch content, play games, answer polls, or explore savings inside partner ecosystems. This extends performance beyond traditional free to play environments and into the places where shopping and loyalty decisions happen.

"Downtime is built to help retailers and publishers turn engagement into measurable growth," said Will Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Downtime. "Customers are already surrounded by ads, so we believe they should get something tangible for their time, and commerce partners should get real value back too. The RevU partnership is a strong example of how we bring incremental, performance driven budgets into loyalty and retail media, without forcing partners to rebuild their stack."

"We've spent a lot of time simplifying our story into what the market actually wants," said Ariel Bishop, Co-founder and COO of Downtime. "Retailers and publishers need a clean way to manage customer engagement and rewards, and they need it to work inside their own properties. That is what Downtime delivers. Pairing that with RevU's industry leading offerwall marketplace adds a new performance channel that benefits users, advertisers, and our commerce partners."

"Performance marketers have come to trust RevU because our offerwall consistently delivers growth at scale," said Tanner Hanson, CEO of RevU. "Through our partnership with Downtime, we're excited to bring that same performance into retail media and loyalty, inside the environments where shopping decisions happen. It's a meaningful expansion of the offerwall experience."

Downtime and RevU will roll out initial programs with select partners in retail and grocery, with additional announcements planned as new integrations and account linking capabilities come online.

About Downtime

Downtime is a commerce and loyalty platform for retailers, grocers, and publishers. Downtime licenses its engagement and rewards technology to help partners communicate with customers faster and smarter, enhance existing brand campaigns, and drive measurable performance, including higher engagement, increased basket size, and repeat behavior. Downtime also owns the Downtime Dollars app, which reaches customers directly with savings and rewards, and holds an issued patent related to its technology and ecosystem.

About RevU

RevU is a leading offerwall developer and performance marketing partner that connects advertisers with high intent users through rewards-based experiences. RevU's offerwall marketplace helps brands drive measurable results across a wide range of app, platform, and publisher distribution.

Media Contact

Will Cohen, Downtime, 1 917-830-4330, [email protected], www.downtimedollars.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Downtime