Downtime Launches Commerce and Loyalty Platform, Partners with RevU to Bring Rewards-Based Performance to Retail Media

Downtime, an innovative engagement and rewards technology company, today announced its launch as a commerce and loyalty platform built for retailers and grocers, alongside a new strategic partnership with RevU, a leading offerwall developer and marketplace. Together, the companies will help commerce partners expand rewards-based engagement inside loyalty and retail media environments, giving brands new ways to drive measurable outcomes while giving customers more value in exchange for their time and attention.
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downtime was formed after Top Corp acquired the customer rewards company, Dabbl, and combined technology as a single platform focused on helping commerce partners engage customers faster and smarter. Downtime licenses its technology to commerce partners, including retailers, grocers, and other publisher properties. The platform is designed to plug into existing digital environments and support engaging ad experiences or standalone brand funded loyalty hubs that include sponsored videos, quizzes, surveys, and offers that reward customers directly, while helping partners drive higher engagement, larger baskets, and repeat behavior. Downtime also owns an issued patent related to its technology and ecosystem. To protect that ecosystem and improve campaign quality, Downtime is partnering with Verisoul for fraud prevention to help detect and reduce fraudulent users, clicks, and other low-quality activity.
As part of the relationship, RevU will provide growth support and long-term commercial collaboration to help scale Downtime's engagement and rewards infrastructure. The partnership is structured around campaign performance and shared upside, aligning both companies around outcomes for brands and commerce partners.
Through this collaboration, RevU advertisers will be able to reach customers, shoppers, and loyalty members across Downtime enabled retailer and grocer properties, with publisher expansion planned. Downtime will integrate RevU offers directly into loyalty experiences and interactive units, enabling users to earn rewards, cash, and incentives from RevU brands while they watch content, play games, answer polls, or explore savings inside partner ecosystems. This extends performance beyond traditional free to play environments and into the places where shopping and loyalty decisions happen.
"Downtime is built to help retailers and publishers turn engagement into measurable growth," said Will Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Downtime. "Customers are already surrounded by ads, so we believe they should get something tangible for their time, and commerce partners should get real value back too. The RevU partnership is a strong example of how we bring incremental, performance driven budgets into loyalty and retail media, without forcing partners to rebuild their stack."
"We've spent a lot of time simplifying our story into what the market actually wants," said Ariel Bishop, Co-founder and COO of Downtime. "Retailers and publishers need a clean way to manage customer engagement and rewards, and they need it to work inside their own properties. That is what Downtime delivers. Pairing that with RevU's industry leading offerwall marketplace adds a new performance channel that benefits users, advertisers, and our commerce partners."
"Performance marketers have come to trust RevU because our offerwall consistently delivers growth at scale," said Tanner Hanson, CEO of RevU. "Through our partnership with Downtime, we're excited to bring that same performance into retail media and loyalty, inside the environments where shopping decisions happen. It's a meaningful expansion of the offerwall experience."
Downtime and RevU will roll out initial programs with select partners in retail and grocery, with additional announcements planned as new integrations and account linking capabilities come online.
About Downtime
Downtime is a commerce and loyalty platform for retailers, grocers, and publishers. Downtime licenses its engagement and rewards technology to help partners communicate with customers faster and smarter, enhance existing brand campaigns, and drive measurable performance, including higher engagement, increased basket size, and repeat behavior. Downtime also owns the Downtime Dollars app, which reaches customers directly with savings and rewards, and holds an issued patent related to its technology and ecosystem.
About RevU
RevU is a leading offerwall developer and performance marketing partner that connects advertisers with high intent users through rewards-based experiences. RevU's offerwall marketplace helps brands drive measurable results across a wide range of app, platform, and publisher distribution.
