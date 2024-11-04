Downtown Frederick kicks off Holiday Season with Frederick @ Night

Highly anticipated return of Downtown Frederick Light Walk will bring creative lighting installations to seven downtown locations

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downtown Frederick Partnership will host a holiday shopping kick-off event, Frederick @ Night, on November 8, from 5 to 8 pm, in Downtown Frederick.

Experience an enchanting start to the holiday season as Downtown Frederick transforms into a winter wonderland. Tree lights will turn on for the season and downtown businesses will be open late offering something special for everyone. Event highlights include:

Stroll through downtown under a canopy of tree lights

Check everyone off your holiday shopping list

Grab a bite to eat and relax at an outdoor lounge

Sing along to familiar tunes from live musicians

Experience the Downtown Frederick Light Walk

The highly anticipated return of the Downtown Frederick Light Walk will bring creative lighting installations to seven downtown locations, including two new installations this winter season. Visitors can experience the Light Walk everyday through March 2025. For a full map, visit downtownfrederick.org/lightwalk.

Frederick @ Night is free and open to all. For more information, including the full event map and a list of participating businesses, visit - downtownfrederick.org/frederickatnight.

