Downtown Frederick Partnership Gears Up for Fire In Ice

Fire In Ice, part of February First Saturday events has expanded into an annual two-day winter celebration
FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downtown Frederick Partnership is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of Fire In Ice, part of February First Saturday events that have expanded into an annual two-day winter celebration. Downtown Frederick transforms into a magical winter wonderland on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1, with this signature event featuring over 120 dazzling ice sculptures, fire performances and fun activities for all ages.
The festivities begin on Friday evening, January 31, with an exciting lineup of activities to kick off the winter fun. Visitors can enjoy a live ice carving demonstration at Everedy Square & Shab Row, sponsored by Brothers Services Company, from 6PM - 9PM. The evening also features thrilling fire performances by Pyrophoric at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater at 7PM and 8PM, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen. For those looking to join in the excitement, the Ice Games Center at 331 N Market Street will be open from 6 PM - 9 PM, offering interactive games for all ages. Guests can also head to the Polar Lounge at 15 E 6th Street, between 6PM - 9PM, sponsored by Precision for Medicine, to enjoy a cozy winter atmosphere complete with two fire towers, which are sure to impress.
On Saturday, February 1, the festivities continue all day with even more winter magic. From 11 AM - 9 PM, visitors can embark on the Ice Walk, featuring over 120 intricately carved ice sculptures displayed throughout Downtown Frederick. The Polar Lounge and Ice Games Center will also be open during these hours, providing warm spaces and engaging activities for guests of all ages. Food lovers can head to the Food Truck Court at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater from 11 AM - 7 PM to enjoy a variety of delicious offerings along with all our downtown restaurants. For those looking for a bit of adventure, a Scavenger Hunt will run from 12 PM - 6 PM, with clue sheets available for pick-up at 5 N Market Street. As the evening winds down, families can enjoy Marshmallow Roasting Stations, open from 4PM - 9PM, at both the Ice Games Center and the Polar Lounge.
To make the event more accessible, free shuttles, including one ADA-compliant shuttle, will run on Saturday from 11AM - 10PM, providing rides every 15 minutes to and from the three remote parking locations listed below. Visitors can take advantage of free parking at the shuttle locations and enjoy convenient transportation downtown, courtesy of Visit Frederick.
Thomas Johnson Middle School
1799 Schifferstadt Blvd
Drops off at the Polar Lounge (15 E 6th St)
A wheelchair-accessible shuttle will be available on this route
The Frederick Fairgrounds, Parking Lot A
704 E Patrick St
Drops off at Everedy Square (20 N East St)
NYMEO Field at Harry Grove Stadium
21 Stadium Drive
Drops off at the Frederick Visitor Center (151 S East St)
Parking will be a $10 flat rate in all five downtown parking garages from 11AM - 9PM on Saturday, February 1.
"Fire In Ice is a magical weekend that celebrates the vibrant Downtown Frederick community while offering visitors an unforgettable experience," said Kara Norman, Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. "From stunning ice sculptures to breathtaking fire performances to cozy marshmallow roasting stations, there's something for everyone to enjoy."
For more details about Fire In Ice, including shuttle routes, parking and traffic updates, visit downtownfrederick.org/fireinice.
Weather Note: We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend and will announce any schedule changes by 10 AM Friday morning.
About Downtown Frederick Partnership:
Founded in 1990 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Downtown Frederick Partnership has managed Downtown Frederick's Main Street program since designation in 2001. Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality, livability and diversity of Downtown Frederick — a national Main Street community.
Media Contact
Feby, Dow, 301-698-8118, [email protected], https://downtownfrederick.org/
SOURCE Downtown Frederick Partnership
Share this article