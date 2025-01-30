Downtown Frederick Partnership Gears Up for Fire In Ice

"Fire In Ice is a magical weekend that celebrates the Downtown Frederick community...offering visitors an unforgettable experience," said Kara Norman, Ex Director of DFP. "...stunning ice sculptures, breathtaking fire performances, marshmallow roasting stations, there's something for everyone..." Post this

On Saturday, February 1, the festivities continue all day with even more winter magic. From 11 AM - 9 PM, visitors can embark on the Ice Walk, featuring over 120 intricately carved ice sculptures displayed throughout Downtown Frederick. The Polar Lounge and Ice Games Center will also be open during these hours, providing warm spaces and engaging activities for guests of all ages. Food lovers can head to the Food Truck Court at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater from 11 AM - 7 PM to enjoy a variety of delicious offerings along with all our downtown restaurants. For those looking for a bit of adventure, a Scavenger Hunt will run from 12 PM - 6 PM, with clue sheets available for pick-up at 5 N Market Street. As the evening winds down, families can enjoy Marshmallow Roasting Stations, open from 4PM - 9PM, at both the Ice Games Center and the Polar Lounge.

To make the event more accessible, free shuttles, including one ADA-compliant shuttle, will run on Saturday from 11AM - 10PM, providing rides every 15 minutes to and from the three remote parking locations listed below. Visitors can take advantage of free parking at the shuttle locations and enjoy convenient transportation downtown, courtesy of Visit Frederick.

Thomas Johnson Middle School

1799 Schifferstadt Blvd

Drops off at the Polar Lounge (15 E 6th St)

A wheelchair-accessible shuttle will be available on this route

The Frederick Fairgrounds, Parking Lot A

704 E Patrick St

Drops off at Everedy Square (20 N East St)

NYMEO Field at Harry Grove Stadium

21 Stadium Drive

Drops off at the Frederick Visitor Center (151 S East St)

Parking will be a $10 flat rate in all five downtown parking garages from 11AM - 9PM on Saturday, February 1.

"Fire In Ice is a magical weekend that celebrates the vibrant Downtown Frederick community while offering visitors an unforgettable experience," said Kara Norman, Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. "From stunning ice sculptures to breathtaking fire performances to cozy marshmallow roasting stations, there's something for everyone to enjoy."

For more details about Fire In Ice, including shuttle routes, parking and traffic updates, visit downtownfrederick.org/fireinice.

Weather Note: We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend and will announce any schedule changes by 10 AM Friday morning.

About Downtown Frederick Partnership:

Founded in 1990 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Downtown Frederick Partnership has managed Downtown Frederick's Main Street program since designation in 2001. Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality, livability and diversity of Downtown Frederick — a national Main Street community.

Media Contact

Feby, Dow, 301-698-8118, [email protected], https://downtownfrederick.org/

SOURCE Downtown Frederick Partnership