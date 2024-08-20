Downtown Frederick Partnership hosts annual Friends Bash

The Partnership and its committees recognized individuals that contributed to this year's achievements through volunteering, financial support and advocacy for Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md., August 20th, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downtown Frederick Partnership recently held its Downtown Friends Bash, an annual celebration to thank the volunteers, investors, sponsors and partners who help make the Partnership work possible.

The Partnership and its committees recognized individuals that contributed to this year's achievements through volunteering, financial support and advocacy for Downtown Frederick.

Design Award | Rick Jones Electric

The Partnership's Design Committee recognized Rick Jones Electric for their collaboration on the Downtown Light Walk. While it has grown into an impressive array of five permanent and seasonal lighting installations that now feel like they're a natural part of downtown, this project started with an idea that Rick Jones and his team, without hesitation, brought to life in a very short timeline.

Business Development Award | Richard Bailey, Mindy Cawley, Miranda Mossberg

The Business Development Committee recognized three downtown small business owners for their advocacy efforts over the past year.

Richard Bailey , owner of Earthly Elements, used his years of experience to compile and share data during public meetings related to the City's Plastic Bag Ordinance and the impact it would have on local small business owners.





, owner of Earthly Elements, used his years of experience to compile and share data during public meetings related to the City's Plastic Bag Ordinance and the impact it would have on local small business owners. Mindy Cawley , owner of Vintage MC, served as a merchant representative on the City's Mobility & Parking Committee, collecting opinions from other businesses and advocating for changes to public parking rates and redevelopment plans for the Church Street Parking Garage.





, owner of Vintage MC, served as a merchant representative on the City's Mobility & Parking Committee, collecting opinions from other businesses and advocating for changes to public parking rates and redevelopment plans for the Church Street Parking Garage. Miranda Mossberg , owner of Frederick Made, has recognized the ongoing impact for-profit vendor markets are having on downtown businesses and has been working to create collaborative initiatives and events to shine a spotlight on the locally owned brick and mortar businesses of Downtown Frederick .

Organization Award | DARCARS Toyota of Frederick

The Organization Committee recognized DARCARS Toyota of Frederick, who has served as the Presenting Sponsor of Alive @ Five since 2017. Over that time, their support has allowed the Partnership to hire more than 130 local musicians to perform on the Carroll Creek stage, welcome more than 100,000 people through the gate, pour about 225,000 happy hour drinks and earn more than $1.5 million from event income to reinvest into the downtown community.

Promotion Award | Amira Rittelmyer

The Promotion Committee recognized Amira Rittelmyer, owner of Chappelle & Co., for launching the Downtown Frederick Night Market. This recurring event has grown in popularity and participation, as Amira has encouraged independent business owners to lift one another up, co-promote and share their spaces with local artists and makers.

Volunteer of the Year | Phil LeBlanc

The Partnership named Phil LeBlanc the Volunteer of the Year for going above and beyond to help establish and operate the Cup Recycling Program at Alive @ Five. Thanks to Phil's research in sustainability efforts and securing a recycling account with TerraCycle, the Partnership recycled 30,650 cups over the 2023 season. Plus, he showed up and did the work at almost every event, allowing the Partnership to proudly say that at least 75% of the plastic cups used at Alive @ Five are now recycled.

Outgoing Board President Recognition | Derek McGee

Derek McGee has served on the Partnership's Board of Directors for more than a decade. He helped lead the organization through the worst of the pandemic and has volunteered countless hours of his time and talents, while growing the organization to what it is today.

This year's Friends Bash was held at the future home of True Standard Distilling Co. Slated to open in Spring 2025, founders Brian and Ashley Allen will bring the first rum distillery to Downtown Frederick. Attendees got a first glimpse at the renovated space at 10 N Carroll St featuring a tasting room, distillery and events space. Learn more at truestandarddistilling.com.

Other downtown businesses taking part in the Friends Bash included Tempo di Pasta, Sanctuary: Modern Kitchen, Idiom Brewing Co., Steinhardt Brewing Co., Attaboy Beer, RAK Brewing Co., Simple Theory Wine Co., Frederick Basket Company, Maryland Event Rentals and singer Nan-Ana.

Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality and livability of Downtown Frederick, a national Main Street community. Learn more at downtownfrederick.org.

Media Contact

Leeann Crews, Downtown Frederick Partnership, 301.698.8118, [email protected], https://downtownfrederick.org/

SOURCE Downtown Frederick Partnership