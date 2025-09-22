Downtown New Jersey Announces 2025 Conference: "Street-Level Magic: Building Experiential Downtowns"

"This conference is a unique opportunity to showcase how downtowns are responding to change with creativity and purpose," said Natalie Pineiro, Executive Director of DNJ. "Flemington's blend of preservation, arts, and redevelopment makes it the perfect setting to explore the future of downtowns." Post this

"Downtowns across New Jersey are at the forefront of innovation and reinvention," said Vanessa Quijano, President of Downtown New Jersey. "This year's theme underscores the importance of creating downtown experiences that not only drive economic growth but also bring people together in ways that strengthen community identity and resilience."

The program will feature a series of sessions and tours that highlight strategies for economic vitality, placemaking, and community engagement, including:

Creating Year-Round Destination Programming – exploring how to maintain foot traffic outside peak seasons through strategic event planning, collaborations, and cultural programming.





Engaging Local Voices in Downtown Experience Design – highlighting practices that ensure residents, businesses, and cultural organizations play a central role in shaping their downtowns.





The Hybrid Consumer: Blending In-Person and Digital Shopping/Dining – addressing how downtowns can meet the evolving expectations of consumers who move seamlessly between physical and digital experiences.





Redevelopment & Historic Preservation: Curating a Walkable Downtown (walking tour)– showcasing examples of adaptive reuse, streetscape improvements, and mixed-use development.





Arts & Culture in Flemington (walking tour) – exploring how the Cultural Arts District fosters identity, community pride, and economic vibrancy.

The Stangl Factory, once a prominent pottery workshop and now a hub for arts, culture and community activity, was selected as the venue to reflect the conference theme. Its adaptive reuse exemplifies the type of reinvention and placemaking efforts being discussed throughout the event.

Conference highlights also include networking opportunities throughout the day, capped off by a post-conference happy hour at Lone Eagle Brewing.

"This conference is a unique opportunity to showcase how downtowns are responding to change with creativity and purpose," said Natalie Pineiro, Executive Director of Downtown New Jersey. "Flemington's blend of historic preservation, arts, and redevelopment makes it the perfect setting to explore the future of experiential downtowns."

The 2025 conference is supported by title sponsors Commercial District Services and New Frontier Storefront. Session sponsors include New Jersey American Water and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. The conference is also hosted and supported by the Flemington Community Partnership, the management entity for Flemington's Special Improvement District. More information about the organization is available at www.loveflemington.com.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 Downtown New Jersey Conference are still available. Sponsorship provides visibility among municipal leaders, downtown practitioners, and economic development professionals from across the state. Details are available at DNJconference.com/sponsorship-2025.

Registration is now open at DNJConference.com. Tickets are priced at $100.00 for members and $125.00 for non-members. Pre-registration for the conference is required.

For more information about Downtown New Jersey or to become a member visit DowntownNJ.com. For information on programs, member spotlights and industry news, follow Downtown New Jersey on Facebook @DowntownNewJersey and on Instagram and LinkedIn @DowntownNJ or email [email protected].

