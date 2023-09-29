Doxim announces appointment of Mike Hennessy as President; poised for focused and strategic advancement

"Mike's remarkable leadership skills, strategic insights, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to advance Doxim," said Jeff Clarke, Interim CEO of Doxim. Tweet this

"I'm honored to step into the role of President and to help build on the progress we've made in delivering world-class omnichannel solutions," said Mike Hennessy. "I see great potential for the future, and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue to shape Doxim's legacy of providing CCM solutions in highly regulated markets." Hennessy will embark his role of President under the continued leadership of Jeff Clarke (Interim CEO).

Prior to joining Doxim, Hennessy led as the North American GM for ScribbleLive. Before that, he served as the VP of North American Sales for [24]7-Inc., a California-based company providing customer experience software to the Fortune 500. Mike holds an MBA from Queen's University and a Bachelor's Degree from Mount Allison University.

"Mike's remarkable leadership skills, strategic insights, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal choice to advance Doxim," said Jeff Clarke, Interim CEO of Doxim. "With exceptional understanding of both our client's needs and our competitive landscape, Mike is now in a position, as President, to apply that understanding and guide the company towards even greater achievement."

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue, while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at‥http://www.doxim.com.

