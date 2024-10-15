Doxim Appoints Matthew Yacoub as Chief Information Officer

Yacoub to Drive Strategic Technology Innovation and Information Security Standards Company Wide

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (https://www.doxim.com/), the leading customer communications management provider serving highly regulated markets, today announced that Matthew Yacoub has been newly appointed as Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to Matt as an innovative, forward-thinking IT and security leader. His expertise in modernizing and consolidating technology platforms, establishing organization-wide data standards and governance, and embedding a security-first approach in all aspects of technology will be vital to the business as we continue to scale," says Mike Hennessy, CEO of Doxim.

Matthew Yacoub joins Doxim with over 25 years of industry experience, having provided leadership across a range of companies, from high-growth Private Equity–backed (PE) software to non-profit organizations. His information technology and business operations leadership experience is an asset in driving business growth, cost savings, productivity improvements, and comprehensive information security.

"I am delighted to join Doxim as CIO," says Yacoub. "I look forward to working with leadership to foster a team culture focused on global operational excellence, further enabling us to serve over 2,000 clients in highly regulated industries – ensuring security and regulatory compliance every step of the way."

Prior to joining Doxim, Matthew was Senior Vice President of Technology & Systems at Cendyn where he led global teams to drive innovation and deliver advanced cloud products and robust enterprise infrastructure. He also previously served as Senior Vice President of Information Technology & Operations at Workforce Software. Matthew holds a M.A. degree in Management from the University of Michigan and B.S. degree in Engineering from Kettering University.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at https://www.doxim.com.

