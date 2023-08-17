Doxim CCM Named a Noteworthy CCM Solution for Insurance by Analyst Firm Celent

Celent Solutionscape Report Profiled and Evaluated 13 Leading Customer Communication Management Solutions
DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving highly regulated markets, today announced that Doxim CCM has been recognized as a noteworthy solution in the new 2023 Solutionscape Report for CCM Solutions: Global Insurance Edition, created by industry analyst firm Celent.
The Solutionscape report provides an overview of 13 customer communication management (CCM) solutions available for insurers. It profiles each CCM solution and provides an overview of their functionality, customer bases, lines of business supported, technology, implementation, pricing, and support.
"It's an honor for Doxim to be recognized by Celent as a noteworthy insurance CCM vendor," said Senior Vice President of Product and Solutions Consulting Gum Fa Ng. "Doxim CCM is a technology-enabled managed service for delivering personalized, omnichannel communications in the customers' channel of choice, backed by a team of industry experts. With this approach we help our insurance clients accelerate the shift from paper to digital, while continuing to support those with print preferences. With our scale and expertise, insurers can engage customers and support the broker channel with communications that are highly personalized and interactive, while controlling costs."
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue, while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at‥http://www.doxim.com.
