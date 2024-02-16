Doxim Completes Strong Fiscal 2023 with Appointment of Mike Hennessy to CEO

"I'm thrilled to take this next step, from Doxim's President to CEO," says Mike Hennessy. "We are positioned to enter this new year with strong momentum as we continue to harness the power of our best-in-class customer communication management solutions for a targeted set of markets." Post this

Since 2017, in his position as Doxim's Chief Revenue Officer, Hennessy has driven growth and measurable value through his direction and oversight of sales, customer success, marketing, product and business development. Appointed President in 2023, Hennessy has established cornerstones to strategically advance Doxim's position in the CCM market while working closely alongside the Doxim board, executive team, key partners and clients.

"I'm thrilled to take this next step, from Doxim's President to CEO," says Mike Hennessy. "With Doxim's modern CCM Platform, industry expertise and focused managed services approach, we are positioned to enter this new year with strong momentum as we continue to harness the power of our best-in-class customer communication management solutions for a targeted set of markets."

Before joining Doxim, Hennessy led as the North American GM for ScribbleLive. Prior to that, he served as the VP of North American Sales for [24]7-Inc., which provides customer experience software to the Fortune 500. Mike holds an MBA from Queen's University and a Bachelor's Degree from Mount Allison University.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

