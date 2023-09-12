Doxim Identified on Elite IDC FinTech 2023 Rankings Top 100 List

"We are committed to delivering personalized, omnichannel, regulated communications at scale on behalf of our financial services clients, and to helping them execute their digital communication strategies and initiatives" said Mike Hennessy, Chief Revenue Officer at Doxim Tweet this

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for twenty years and have expanded the program to ensure we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTech's in the world,' said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. 'The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

"We are committed to delivering personalized, omnichannel, regulated communications at scale on behalf of our financial services clients, and to helping them execute their digital communication strategies and initiatives" said Mike Hennessy, Chief Revenue Officer at Doxim, "Serving 2000+ regulated clients globally, we have the enterprise scale, technology platform, and in-house regulated communication expertise clients are looking for to reduce their print & mail costs, execute digital strategies, and engage customers in ways that are modern, relevant, and compelling."

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue, while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

Media Contact

Rashi Rathore, Doxim, 866.475.9876, [email protected], https://www.doxim.com/

