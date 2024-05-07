Doxim Launches Filogix Integration Enabling Direct Mortgage Broker Deal Access for Credit Unions

The new integration, now live, gives Doxim's Loan Origination Solution (LOS) clients access to deals from 20,000+ brokers across Canada available through the Filogix Expert broker network.

MARKHAM, ON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving highly regulated markets, today announced the official launch and availability of the Filogix broker channel integration that connects Doxim credit unions with the Filogix broker network, giving clients the ability to grow their business and bid on broker-led mortgages previously unavailable to them. This solution integrates the leading mortgage broker channel POS systems by Finastra, Filogix Expert with Doxim's Loan Origination System (LOS), which enables Doxim clients to seamlessly bid on and accept deals from new sources.

Lenders using Doxim LOS can receive submissions, send decisions, collaborate, and communicate with the broader broker ecosystem. These credit unions will also gain access, through the LOS portal, to rich data about any new customers acquired, helping them identify additional service and cross-sell opportunities.

"We are excited about launching the Filogix integration and unlocking new mortgage lending opportunities for our credit union customers," said Shah Usama Javed, Vice President, Product, CEM. "This integration was identified by our customers two years ago as something that could equip them to forge strong broker relationships, create a new mortgage experience, expand their membership base with lending opportunities and replicate the big bank advantage."

Brokers shop around to find their clients the best mortgage and work with a few financial institutions. Many credit unions cannot participate in this process and develop relationships with high performing brokers – because they do not have a mortgage POS connection into the broker network.

Doxim LOS clients can now participate in these broker networks using the Doxim LOS platform integration with Filogix POS – accessing, reviewing lending opportunities, and making funding decisions.

"We're pleased to be part of the successful integration of Doxim's LOS platform with Filogix POS to help give financial institutions like credit unions a better approach to business," said Scott Biel, Doxim's Chief Revenue Officer. "It's especially exciting to see the significant benefits to our customers, who can now participate in these broker networks to access and review crucial lending opportunities and make critical funding decisions."

How do Credit Unions Benefit?

Easy, turn-key access to the broker channel POS network using Doxim's LOS

On-boarding of additional customers and new revenue streams

Smooth integration of data from broker channel POS submission to Doxim LOS (no manual entry of data for financial institutions)

Geographic distribution limits (e.g., only receiving deals from the province(s) of choice)

Credit unions seeking more information about this new solution are urged to book a meeting with one of our leading experts at the 2024 CCUA National Conference or contact Doxim directly to learn more about broadening broker networks and growing lending business.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at doxim.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses, and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together many partners and innovators. Together we lead how applications are written, deployed, and consumed in financial services to evolve with customers' changing needs. Learn more at finastra.com

SOURCE www.doxim.com