Doxim Maintains Prestigious Leader Position on Aspire's 2024 CCM-CXM Leaderboard for a Fourth Year

Global market research and analyst firm Aspire CCS continues to position Doxim as a leader in two critical CCM market segments in its recently released CCM-CXM Leaderboard.

DETROIT, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving highly regulated markets, announced today that Aspire CCS, a specialist advisory firm dedicated to the CCM-CXM market, has recognized Doxim as a leader in services and technology segments of the Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboard: Communications Outsourcing and Communications Experience Platform (CXP).

The Aspire Leaderboard is a market-leading CCM-CXM vendor evaluation portal that continuously ranks CCM and Customer Experience Management (CXM) vendors according to an independent analysis. Each vendor completes an in-depth questionnaire and provides in-person briefings to Aspire's analyst team. From these results, Aspire selects and positions leaders in each segment of the Leaderboard based on the strength of their combined services and strategic direction.

"Evaluating vendors in six different market segments, the Aspire Leaderboard provides the most detailed and up-to-date assessment of software and service providers in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) industries," said Kaspar Roos, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder of Aspire CCS.

"It's wonderful to be recognized as a leader by Aspire for the fourth year in a row," said Scott Biel, Doxim's Chief Revenue Officer. "Our continued leadership across these segments demonstrates that our CCM managed services offer the enterprise scale, in-house expertise, and innovative capabilities regulated clients need to reduce their print & mail costs, execute digital strategies, and leverage data to engage customers in personalized and targeted ways."

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at doxim.com.

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, service provider, product, or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Enterprises; Software, Services and Solution providers; and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at aspire.com.

