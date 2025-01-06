Doxim Marks Milestone Anniversary: 25 Years of Customer Communications Excellence

2025 Is a Year of Celebrating Innovation and Growth as Doxim Turns Twenty-Five

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading communications management provider serving highly regulated markets, is excited to announce it marks its 25th anniversary today, January 6, 2025.

Doxim was founded in 2000 as a digital-first company to help clients in regulatory industries on their digital transformation journey. In its early days, the business rapidly earned a reputation as a leader in e-statement solutions for the credit union sector. With a hands-on, client-focused approach, word of the team's commitment to customers spread, and Doxim expanded its services to include a variety of digital and physical channels as well as support for industries such as Banking, Health Care, and Utilities.

"While Doxim's software and managed services solutions strengthen engagement between our customers and their customers, address the need for digitization, create operational efficiency, and improve the customer experience, our employees' dedication drives customers' success in delivering best-in-class customer communications," says Jason Hall, Doxim's Chief People Officer. "Our 25th anniversary is a celebration of the innovation that comes from the partnership between our customers and our employees, and both are at the heart of everything we do."

Doxim's rise as a leader in regulated communications also included the acquisition of like-minded organizations to expand core service offerings and apply them to wider industry markets. Today, Doxim is a recognized industry leader, providing customer communication management solutions as a managed service for more than 2,000 clients across all highly regulated industries.

"It's an honor to lead an organization that remains hands-on and client-focused, with employees who collaborate closely with every customer to help them grow their business," says Mike Hennessy, Doxim's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "Our focus now is to maintain the spirit of Doxim's early days while transforming customer communication management solutions in ways that help us continue delivering a high standard of managed services to our clients through data management and operational efficiency."

This anniversary is an incredible milestone and the start of a new era for Doxim, who will mark the occasion by celebrating 25 years of innovation throughout the year, with its employees and clients.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

Media Contact

Crystal Bourque, Doxim, 4169894713, [email protected], www.doxim.com

SOURCE Doxim