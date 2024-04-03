Doxim Named on WealthTech100's List of Companies Transforming the World of Wealth and Asset Management

Ranking distinguishes Doxim as one of a hundred technology providers helping reshape how investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors engage with customers.

DETROIT, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Global selected Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management provider serving highly regulated markets, in the sixth edition of WealthTech100. FinTech Global, a specialist research firm, reviews finalists from a list of over 1,300 companies, looking for companies that address some of the biggest challenges and opportunities within wealth and asset management. The WealthTech100 list highlights leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management, and digital brokerage.

"It's an absolute honor for Doxim to receive a position on the WealthTech100 list for the fifth time." Doxim's Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Biel said. "We are grateful for this recognition, as this achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to continue doing what we do best: providing best-in-class customer communication management solutions for every customer and client within a targeted set of highly regulated industries, like wealth and asset management."

The proliferation of digital services transformed the way individuals manage their finances with their wealth managers. Financial institutions needed to prioritize delivering quick, seamless, and intuitive customer experiences to attract and engage a tech-savvy younger generation of customers. Further, AI has the potential to automate, personalize, and streamline the way wealth management firms interact with their customers.

"As the great wealth transfer takes place, wealth management firms are seeking ways to update their operations to meet the demands of future customers. While older generations preferred a human touch, younger generations place quick, simple, and digital processes at the top of their requirements." FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said. "The WealthTech100 list provides senior decision-makers with a guide on the best vendors in the market and practical examples of how the latest AI advancements are transforming the investment industry."

A complete list of this year's WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available for free at http://www.WealthTech100.com.

About Doxim

Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving highly regulated markets, including financial services, utilities, and healthcare. Doxim provides omnichannel communications and payment solutions that maximize customer engagement and revenue while reducing costs. Its software and technology-enabled managed services address key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through a suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.

SOURCE Doxim