D'OXYVA Launches New At-Home Study to Connect More People With Revolutionary Medical Technology

"We are conducting this at-home safety and efficacy study and are looking to recruit people with various backgrounds who would benefit from D'OXYVA to target the autonomic nervous system rapidly and address chronic conditions to boost blood flow and tissue oxygenation," said Gary Goodman BS, BS, RN. Post this

D'OXYVA's cutting-edge transdermal delivery system significantly improves microcirculation, tissue perfusion, and autonomic nervous system functions. The extensive, decade-long clinical research has produced high success rates, resulting in powerful results. Additionally, zero adverse events have been reported with over 90 percent of daily users getting relief within 2-4 weeks. D'OXYVA addressed the demand for innovative technologies that cater to pressing unmet medical needs across a spectrum of chronic conditions.

The ongoing study can be completed from anywhere without visiting the private clinic. It will demonstrate how private clinics can administer D'OXYVA (deoxyhemoglobin vasodilator) technology for various patients at home. Participants will pay a discounted price for D'OXYVA and will be provided with diagnostic tools for free with the purchase of each product bundle by the clinic as needed. Additionally, results will be analyzed and reported monthly to the private clinic.

"As a registered nurse, my primary responsibility is to advocate for all individuals and this study allows me and other RNs to do so nationwide," said Goodman. "We serve as intermediaries among patients, physicians, and healthcare providers, so the RN role in this at-home study is critical. We are championing their health by encouraging our eligible patients to participate in the study making a substantial impact on their well-being."

To learn how to get involved in the study, reach out to [email protected].

About Circularity Healthcare

Circularity Healthcare, LLC, headquartered in Los Angeles, U.S.A. is an emerging world leader in proprietary circulatory health and non-invasive delivery technologies, committed to helping improve lives by developing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer health and wellness products. Circularity specializes in groundbreaking non-invasive technologies for highly portable medical gas-powered transdermal delivery systems and is pursuing regulatory approvals worldwide for treatment of a host of disease states.

Media Contact

Joanne Mason, Circularity Healthcare, LLC - D'OXYVA, 1 888-8DOXYVA, [email protected], https://doxyva.com

SOURCE Circularity Healthcare, LLC - D'OXYVA