Dp Dermaceuticals by Dermapenworld Launches Cutting-Edge EXO-GROW Collection for Hair Rejuvenation in the U.S., Exclusively Distributed by Dp Derm LLC

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dp Derm LLC, the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Dermapen 4 and Dp Dermaceuticals by Dermapenworld, is excited to announce the U.S. launch of the EXO-GROW Collection. Available exclusively at DpDerm.com, this revolutionary hair rejuvenation line introduces advanced exosome technology to target the root causes of hair and scalp concerns, delivering exceptional results.
The EXO-GROW Collection from Dp Dermaceuticals combines the latest in biotechnology with proven ingredients like peptides, ceramides, and botanical extracts to strengthen hair, improve scalp health, and enhance hair density. Designed for both personal use and professional treatments, the EXO-GROW Collection sets a new standard in hair care and rejuvenation.
"We're excited to bring the EXO-GROW Collection to the U.S. market," said Joel Marshall, CEO of DP Derm. "This innovative collection represents a significant breakthrough in hair and scalp care, offering unparalleled solutions for individuals and professionals alike."
The EXO-GROW Collection is powered by exosome technology, a breakthrough in regenerative science. This advanced approach targets the scalp and hair follicles to address hair health at its source, promoting thicker, stronger, and healthier hair.
The EXO-GROW Collection
- EXO-GROW Shampoo: Gently cleanses while strengthening and fortifying hair.
- EXO-GROW Conditioner: Restores moisture and enhances shine.
- EXO-GROW Scalp Mask: Detoxifies and revitalizes the scalp for optimal health.
- EXO-GROW Hair Tonic: Stimulates hair follicles and supports natural growth.
- MG EXO-GROW: A professional-grade meso-glide formulated for in-clinic treatments to maximize microneedling results.
- EXO-GROW Lash & Brow Serum: Enhances the density, length, and thickness of lashes and brows.
- EXO-GROW Color Recharge Bar: Deepens natural hair color while reducing the appearance of grays.
Benefits for Individuals and Professionals
The EXO-GROW Collection is designed for versatile use, catering to both personal hair care routines and professional treatment protocols. For clinics and medspas, the MG EXO-GROW meso-glide offers a powerful addition to microneedling treatments, helping to achieve superior results for clients.
The EXO-GROW Collection is now available for purchase exclusively at DpDerm.com, providing easy access to the latest advancements in hair rejuvenation technology.
About Dp Derm
DP Derm is a leader in innovative skincare and hair care solutions, trusted by practitioners and individuals worldwide. With a commitment to cutting-edge science like the Dermapen 4 and clinically proven results, Dp Derm offers a range of advanced products that enhance the effectiveness of professional treatments while empowering at-home care.
