Dp Dermaceuticals by Dermapenworld Launches Cutting-Edge EXO-GROW Collection for Hair Rejuvenation in the U.S., Exclusively Distributed by Dp Derm LLC

"We're excited to bring the EXO-GROW Collection to the U.S. market," said Joel Marshall, CEO of DP Derm. "This innovative collection represents a significant breakthrough in hair and scalp care, offering unparalleled solutions for individuals and professionals alike." Post this

"We're excited to bring the EXO-GROW Collection to the U.S. market," said Joel Marshall, CEO of DP Derm. "This innovative collection represents a significant breakthrough in hair and scalp care, offering unparalleled solutions for individuals and professionals alike."

The EXO-GROW Collection is powered by exosome technology, a breakthrough in regenerative science. This advanced approach targets the scalp and hair follicles to address hair health at its source, promoting thicker, stronger, and healthier hair.

The EXO-GROW Collection

EXO-GROW Shampoo: Gently cleanses while strengthening and fortifying hair.

EXO-GROW Conditioner: Restores moisture and enhances shine.

EXO-GROW Scalp Mask: Detoxifies and revitalizes the scalp for optimal health.

EXO-GROW Hair Tonic: Stimulates hair follicles and supports natural growth.

MG EXO-GROW: A professional-grade meso-glide formulated for in-clinic treatments to maximize microneedling results.

EXO-GROW Lash & Brow Serum: Enhances the density, length, and thickness of lashes and brows.

EXO-GROW Color Recharge Bar: Deepens natural hair color while reducing the appearance of grays.

Benefits for Individuals and Professionals

The EXO-GROW Collection is designed for versatile use, catering to both personal hair care routines and professional treatment protocols. For clinics and medspas, the MG EXO-GROW meso-glide offers a powerful addition to microneedling treatments, helping to achieve superior results for clients.

The EXO-GROW Collection is now available for purchase exclusively at DpDerm.com, providing easy access to the latest advancements in hair rejuvenation technology.

About Dp Derm

DP Derm is a leader in innovative skincare and hair care solutions, trusted by practitioners and individuals worldwide. With a commitment to cutting-edge science like the Dermapen 4 and clinically proven results, Dp Derm offers a range of advanced products that enhance the effectiveness of professional treatments while empowering at-home care.

Media Contact:

Marketing Director

Alex Rios

https://dpderm.com/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (305) 552-0550

SOURCE Dp Derm