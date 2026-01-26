DP World Looks to Power Yamaha's Global Racing Operations

"Motorsport is one of the most complex, time-critical logistics environments in global sport. Working with Yamaha allows us to apply our logistics solutions and global network to support world-class racing operations across a demanding international calendar" Post this

"Yamaha is a legendary brand with a history of excellence on and off the track. Together, we look forward to exploring opportunities to apply our planning, data and supply chain capabilities that can support Yamaha's teams and ambitions," he added.

The partnership brings together two organisations focused on innovation and high performance. DP World will support Yamaha's racing programmes through logistics expertise and planning support, while receiving brand visibility across Yamaha's racing platforms.

"We are delighted to welcome DP World as the Official Logistics Partner of Yamaha," said Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing, the company that oversees Yamaha's factory teams in MotoGP "Racing at the highest level demands flawless execution across riding, engineering and logistics. DP World's expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver consistently every race weekend and open opportunities to innovate together within the Yamaha Motor Group."

The agreement covers Yamaha's participation in three world championship platforms: MotoGP, the pinnacle of global motorcycle racing; WorldSBK, the premier production-based racing series, and WorldSSP, an essential development category for emerging talent.

DP World adds Yamaha to a global sports portfolio that includes McLaren F1, SailGP, the DP World Tour, the Ryder Cup, the International Cricket Council and the Delhi Capitals, where it supports partners with industry-leading supply chain expertise.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

Media Contact

Shona Gibson, 160over90, 44 07467941500, [email protected]

SOURCE DP World