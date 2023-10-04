dPCR, qPCR and RT-qPCR: Advantages and Challenges in Pre-clinical and Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the advantages and disadvantages of dPCR, qPCR and RT-qPCR. The featured speakers will discuss the best practices and strategies for optimizing dPCR, qPCR and RT-qPCR assays in vaccine and biotherapeutic research. Attendees will learn the relevant recommendations related to dPCR / qPCR / RT-qPCR in pre-clinical and clinical settings.
TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regulated digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR), quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and reverse transcriptase quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) are extensively utilized to support biodistribution, vector shedding, gene expression, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy and oncolytic viral bioanalytical studies.
In this presentation, the featured speakers will review the advantages and disadvantages of dPCR, qPCR and RT-qPCR as it relates to vaccine and biotherapeutic research. The featured speakers will also discuss the current method development and method validation best practices, context of use and level of regulatory compliance required to support bioanalysis in the pre-clinical and clinical settings.
Join this informative webinar to gain insights into the best use of PCR methods in the pre-clinical and clinical development of vaccines and other biotherapeutics.
Join Manisha R. Diaz, PhD, Associate Director of Research and Development, Eurofins Viracor BioPharma Services; Deepak Tomar, PhD, Senior Scientific Lab Lead, Eurofins Bioanalytical Services; and Erik Jerks, PhD, Director of Bioanalytical Services, Eurofins Bioanalytical Services, for the live webinar on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit dPCR, qPCR and RT-qPCR: Advantages and Challenges in Pre-clinical and Clinical Development.
