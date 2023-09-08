DPHARM Idol Presenting Companies Announced to Compete for Most Disruptive New Company in Clinical Trials at DPHARM from the Conference Forum

The winning company will inspire us with their unwavering determination and potential for reshaping the landscape of clinical trials and healthcare at large. Tweet this

"DPHARM Idol Disrupt puts the spotlight on a few fearless companies rewriting the rules of patient-centric breakthroughs. The winning company will inspire us with their unwavering determination and potential for reshaping the landscape of clinical trials and healthcare at large," said Bert Hartog, PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development and 2023 DPHARM Idol Disrupt judge.

The six DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2023 contenders are:

Narrativa

Narrativa Generative AI is an internationally recognized B2B AI company that empowers teams of all sizes to build and deploy smart composition, business intelligence reporting, process optimization content solutions, regulatory documentation, and more using its proprietary Generative AI Platform consisting of data extraction, data analysis, NLP, and NLG tools.

Faro Health

Faro Health is bringing clinical trials into the digital age by helping teams manage and balance the complexity of modern trial designs through a cloud native platform. The Faro platform enables study teams to design complex clinical trials using small modular building blocks and combines that with data driven insights to orchestrate and automate operationally complex trials.

Eko Health

Eko Health advances how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform allows professionals to detect earlier and more accurately, diagnose more confidently, manage treatment effectively, and give patients the best care possible.

Phesi

Phesi's patient-centric data analytics solutions can help deliver smarter trials and faster cures. Their Trial Accelerator™ platform, powered by the world's largest trials database, can simulate clinical trials and generate Digital Patient Profiles and Digital Twins, inform program and protocol design, and improve country and investigator site performance.

Readout AI

Readout AI turns clinical trial data into insights, automatically. The AI applies appropriate biostatistics to raw data, and then describes the findings in paragraphs for clinical study reports, abstracts or even posters. Readout AI turbocharges medical writing and biostatistics, shrinking the time to turn raw clinical data into actionable outputs.

Nurocor

Nurocor is the leading technology vendor for digital protocol innovation. The Nurocor Clinical Platform enables companies to streamline the digital flow of clinical information from protocol to regulatory submission. This process can save clinical development organizations, conservatively, $8M and 8 months on the median Phase 3 study.

DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2023 judges are:

Esther Dyson, Founder, Wellville

Jennifer Levin Carter, MD, MPH, MBA, Venture Partner, Sandbox Industries

Cindy Geoghegan, Patient Advocate

Yusuf Ghadiali, Executive Director, Global Clinical Operations & Planning, Daiichi Sankyo

Bert Hartog, PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development

Andrea Jackson, MBA, Director, Northpond Ventures

Hassan Kadhim, Head of Clinical Trial Business Capabilities, BMS

Sarah Krüg, Executive Director, Cancer 101, CEO, Health Collaboratory

Nuwan Kurukulasuriya, PhD, Global Vice President, Medical Affairs, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Matt W. Maddox, AVP, Eli Lilly

Siân Ratcliffe, PhD, SVP, Head of Global Clinical Operations, Analytics, Technology & Data Sciences, Biogen

Doug Schantz, SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Mark Travers, PhD, MBA, VP, Head of GCTO, Regions and Regional Operations, Merck

Donna Usiskin, Chief Strategy Officer, New Enterprise Ventures

Taylor Uttley, Head of Strategy and Operations, Data Strategy and Solutions, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Past DPHARM Idol winners include:

Acclinate, 2022

Biofourmis, 2021

King-Devick Technologies, 2020

Tasso, 2019

Medable, 2018

physIQ, 2017

Florence Healthcare, 2016

Science 37, 2015

ePharmaSolutions, 2014

Medidata, 2013

About DPHARM:

DPHARM®: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operation executives and innovative thought leaders unveil the latest innovations to modernize clinical trials and reduce patient burden. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen, who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program.

About The Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.

