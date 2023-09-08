DPHARM Idol Presenting Companies Announced to Compete for Most Disruptive New Company in Clinical Trials at DPHARM from the Conference Forum

The Conference Forum announced the 2023 presenting companies who will compete for the title of most innovative new company to disrupt clinical trial operations at DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research conference in Boston, MA on September 21, 2023.
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced the 2023 presenting companies that will compete for the title of most innovative new company to disrupt clinical trial operations at DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research conference in Boston, MA on September 21, 2023.
The presenting pre-approved companies will pitch how they are solving problems in clinical trials in front of 15 judges representing R&D executives, patient advocates, and life science investors.
"DPHARM Idol Disrupt puts the spotlight on a few fearless companies rewriting the rules of patient-centric breakthroughs. The winning company will inspire us with their unwavering determination and potential for reshaping the landscape of clinical trials and healthcare at large," said Bert Hartog, PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development and 2023 DPHARM Idol Disrupt judge.
The six DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2023 contenders are:
Narrativa
Narrativa Generative AI is an internationally recognized B2B AI company that empowers teams of all sizes to build and deploy smart composition, business intelligence reporting, process optimization content solutions, regulatory documentation, and more using its proprietary Generative AI Platform consisting of data extraction, data analysis, NLP, and NLG tools.
Faro Health
Faro Health is bringing clinical trials into the digital age by helping teams manage and balance the complexity of modern trial designs through a cloud native platform. The Faro platform enables study teams to design complex clinical trials using small modular building blocks and combines that with data driven insights to orchestrate and automate operationally complex trials.
Eko Health
Eko Health advances how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform allows professionals to detect earlier and more accurately, diagnose more confidently, manage treatment effectively, and give patients the best care possible.
Phesi
Phesi's patient-centric data analytics solutions can help deliver smarter trials and faster cures. Their Trial Accelerator™ platform, powered by the world's largest trials database, can simulate clinical trials and generate Digital Patient Profiles and Digital Twins, inform program and protocol design, and improve country and investigator site performance.
Readout AI
Readout AI turns clinical trial data into insights, automatically. The AI applies appropriate biostatistics to raw data, and then describes the findings in paragraphs for clinical study reports, abstracts or even posters. Readout AI turbocharges medical writing and biostatistics, shrinking the time to turn raw clinical data into actionable outputs.
Nurocor
Nurocor is the leading technology vendor for digital protocol innovation. The Nurocor Clinical Platform enables companies to streamline the digital flow of clinical information from protocol to regulatory submission. This process can save clinical development organizations, conservatively, $8M and 8 months on the median Phase 3 study.
DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2023 judges are:
Esther Dyson, Founder, Wellville
Jennifer Levin Carter, MD, MPH, MBA, Venture Partner, Sandbox Industries
Cindy Geoghegan, Patient Advocate
Yusuf Ghadiali, Executive Director, Global Clinical Operations & Planning, Daiichi Sankyo
Bert Hartog, PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development
Andrea Jackson, MBA, Director, Northpond Ventures
Hassan Kadhim, Head of Clinical Trial Business Capabilities, BMS
Sarah Krüg, Executive Director, Cancer 101, CEO, Health Collaboratory
Nuwan Kurukulasuriya, PhD, Global Vice President, Medical Affairs, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease
Matt W. Maddox, AVP, Eli Lilly
Siân Ratcliffe, PhD, SVP, Head of Global Clinical Operations, Analytics, Technology & Data Sciences, Biogen
Doug Schantz, SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical
Mark Travers, PhD, MBA, VP, Head of GCTO, Regions and Regional Operations, Merck
Donna Usiskin, Chief Strategy Officer, New Enterprise Ventures
Taylor Uttley, Head of Strategy and Operations, Data Strategy and Solutions, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Past DPHARM Idol winners include:
Acclinate, 2022
Biofourmis, 2021
King-Devick Technologies, 2020
Tasso, 2019
Medable, 2018
physIQ, 2017
Florence Healthcare, 2016
Science 37, 2015
ePharmaSolutions, 2014
Medidata, 2013
About DPHARM:
DPHARM®: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operation executives and innovative thought leaders unveil the latest innovations to modernize clinical trials and reduce patient burden. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen, who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program.
About The Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.
