DPHARM® Launches 2024 Event Addressing Innovation to Manage Clinical Trials Complexity, Capabilities Gaps and Costs Organized by the Conference Forum

"Carefully guided by 50 clinical operations leaders, this year's DPHARM agenda gets granular on how to respond to the increasing complexity in the clinical trials landscape and strategically deploying AI and GenAI." said Tracey Kimball, DPHARM Conference Director, Conference Forum.

"The focus on exploring innovative approaches to effectively manage the complexities, bridge capability gaps, and optimize costs within the pharmaceutical industry is crucial for driving industry progress, enhancing operational efficiency, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. At this year's meeting, industry stakeholders can gain valuable insights and strategies to navigate the evolving landscape and stay ahead in a competitive market," Angela DeLuca, MBA, PMP, VP, Head of Oncology & Cell Therapies Clinical Operations Global Development Office, R&D, Takeda.

The 2024 keynotes, featured speakers and panel discussions lead the conversation on innovating for complexity, capabilities and costs:

Patient Keynote with Sarah Zenner-Dolan , Patient Advocate

, Patient Advocate Risk and Decision-Making Keynote with Captain "Sully" Sullenberger, U.S. Airways Flight 1549 Captain, Miracle on the Hudson

Examining ROI from DCT Deployments Keynote, with Ken Getz , MBA, Director and Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, Tufts University School of Medicine

, MBA, Director and Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, AI and GenAI in Drug Development with Faisal M. Khan , PhD, Corporate Vice President, AI and Analytics, Novo Nordisk

, PhD, Corporate Vice President, AI and Analytics, Novo Nordisk Aligning Innovations to Solve Clinical Trials' Big Problems in a Resource-Constrained Environment, moderated by Nick Slack , MBE, Chairman and CEO, The START Center for Cancer Research; Executive in Residence, Warburg Pincus

, MBE, Chairman and CEO, The START Center for Cancer Research; Executive in Residence, Warburg Pincus How Pharma is Shifting Operating Models for More Efficient Clinical Trials, moderated by Bari Kowal , SVP and Head, Development Operations, Portfolio Management and Biostatistics Data Management, Regeneron

, SVP and Head, Development Operations, Portfolio Management and Biostatistics Data Management, Regeneron Leadership on New Thinking to Accelerate Clinical Development, moderated by Siân Ratcliffe, PhD, SVP, Head of Quantitative Sciences and Development Operations, Biogen

Pharma-led case studies take a deep dive into innovations in the following areas:

Deploying AI and Automation to Drive Efficiencies, Optimize Protocol Design and Compress Trial Cycle Times

Driving Sustainable Growth through Strategic Collaborations and Change Management

Operationalizing Patient Insights in Protocol Planning and Trial Design and Scaling eSource EHRs

Fueling Large Scale Innovation, Organizational Ambidexterity and Workforce Diversity

"DPHARM provides clinical development decision-makers with the opportunity to hear from innovation thought leaders both within and outside of the pharmaceutical industry, giving them the opportunity to learn, benchmark with the best and implement disruptions within their own companies," Doug Schantz, SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc

For the change management and AI sessions, the following organizations will be presenting at DPHARM 2024:

Boehringer Ingelheim

CSL

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Regeneron

Sanofi

Takeda

DPHARM will be preceded by the 11th annual Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials and the 9th annual CRAACO®: Clinical Research as a Care Option conferences, September 16, 2024. To learn more, visit http://www.theconferenceforum.org.

For the full DPHARM agenda, visit http://www.DPHARMconference.com.

About DPHARM:

DPHARM®: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operation executives and innovative thought leaders unveil the latest innovations to modernize clinical trials and reduce patient burden. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen, who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program. DPHARM takes place September 17-18 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA where its inaugural meeting took place.

About The Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes digital editorial across six categories, and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.

