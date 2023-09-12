DPI Elevates Security Posture through Successful SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

...while we might expect competitors to carry such compliance as a matter of course, we are in fact unique in our vertical in a great many cases. Tweet this

DPI has witnessed an uptick in clients demanding compliance initiatives as a prerequisite for conducting business and recognizes the competitive advantage of having a SOC 2 Type 2 report.

"Notwithstanding the fact that the industries that we service require compliance, our internal self-imposed standards already strive to meet a level that exceeds those requirements," said CEO Paul Booth. "Because we service a variety of customers and clients, different standards are imposed across different industries. We find, however, that while we might expect competitors to carry such compliance as a matter of course, we are in fact unique in our vertical in a great many cases."

DPI chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the demanding third-party SOC examination.

"The audit team is very knowledgeable and easy to work with. They always provide us with good feedback," Booth said. "We've appreciated working with 360 Advanced over the last several years. They continue to deliver."

About Data Paradigm

Data Paradigm (DPI) is a Dallas based independent company dedicated to providing efficient, cost-effective application development solutions to multiple markets. For 25 years, Data Paradigm has been at the forefront of business process software, delivering customized solutions and back-office software with cutting-edge technology. Their goal is to help clients make the best use of their resources and increase their performance so they can better serve their customers and improve their competitive edge.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is Making Better Businesses through their client-centric cybersecurity and compliance offerings. For nearly 20 years, 360 Advanced has delivered integrated compliance solutions to a global base of clients in a wide range of industries, from tech startups to the Fortune 500. Their cybersecurity and compliance offerings include managed compliance services, ISO 27001, HITRUST, SOC, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessments, and more. To learn more about their services, visit 360 Advanced.

