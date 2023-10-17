DPI Labs and INGENIO Aerospace Partner with the Goal of Future-Proofing Aircraft Cabins

"INGENIO's products greatly complement DPI Labs' cabin systems. Our goal has always been to offer passengers a positive flying experience that stimulates all their senses, whether through cabin lighting, 4k video solutions, theater-quality audio, or intuitive cabin control," Tweet this

"INGENIO's products greatly complement DPI Labs' cabin systems. Our goal has always been to offer passengers a positive flying experience that stimulates all their senses, whether through cabin lighting, 4k video solutions, theater-quality audio, or intuitive cabin control," said Vicki Brown, CEO of DPI Labs. "INGENIO adds even more comfort and convenience to the passenger experience with elegant tablet arms, the very latest in USB charging port technology, and Bluetooth® audio. We are delighted to be able to offer them as part of our solutions now."

Brown explained that equally as crucial as enhancing passenger experience is developing cabin systems that can stand the test of time or be upgraded and serviced well into the future. "DPI Labs still services, supports, and upgrades our systems from as far back as three decades," said Brown. "The systems we design and sell today not only include the latest audio-video technology such as Dolby Atmos™ and 4k video distribution and cabin displays, but they have built-in measures to ensure upgradeability in the future. INGENIO Aerospace shares this vision of future-proofing aircraft cabins."

"INGENIO is approved by Apple™ for both MFi development and manufacturing of electronic accessories," said James Bell, President and CEO of INGENIO. "When we design USB charging products and portable electronic device arms for aircraft cabins, we are not only looking at the consumer technology available today; we commit to developing for the future."

Bell noted the recent unveiling of the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which uses USB-C technology to charge, as a game changer for consumers, but even more so for the aviation industry. "The fragmented connector market has inconvenienced consumers. However, it's been a high-cost issue in aviation, where products have been engineered, certified, and installed only to become obsolete in a few years," says Bell. "The aircraft cabin can now be a completely USB-C-friendly environment, which allows us to fearlessly develop to the technology's full potential, including high-speed data transfer, audio and video distribution, and increased power output. DPI Labs' forward-looking approach to designing cabin management, lighting, and entertainment systems is an excellent fit with our strategy, and we're excited to be working with them."

Attendees of this year's NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas can see INGENIO's products installed in DPI Lab's demonstration van at booth C12917 in the central hall. The vehicle is provisioned with DPI Labs' SmartLink™ Cabin Management system, LED Lighting, 32" display, Dolby Atmos™ theatrical sound system, and INGENIO's Nano™ USB chargers, as well as two models (Premium and Standard Cabin Tablet Arms) of PED tablet holders.

About DPI Labs - Founded in 1986, DPI Labs, based in La Verne, California, pioneered membrane switch technology for passenger controls on business and VVIP wide-body aircraft. The company specializes in aircraft cabin management systems, cabin display technology, LED multi-colored lighting systems, and special missions military secure data and voice-switching technologies. More information can be found at dpilabs.com

About INGENIO Aerospace - INGENIO is focused on designing, certifying, and building leading-edge products and components for fixed-wing and rotor aircraft in corporate, commercial, and military markets. Unmatched at blending innovation, creativity, and the latest technologies, INGENIO products offer customers a unique balance of form, function, and elegance. Based in Montreal, INGENIO has developed more than 74 innovative aircraft cockpit and cabin solutions since 2015. INGENIO is a 2021 winner of two Red Dot Design Awards for product innovation. The INGENIO quality management system is registered AS9100D, and the company is an approved manufacturer under Transport Canada CAR 561. All products are engineered to meet FAA Part 25 regulations, and all electrical components are CAN-TSO-C71 Certified and DO-160G qualified to facilitate installation on any aircraft. For more information, please visit: ingenioaerospace.com

