DPI LABS INTRODUCES AVIATION-READY APPLE TV™ at 2024 NBAA

DPI Labs' Apple TV is designed to run seamlessly on aircraft. It is powered by 28 VDC and rigorously tested to meet DO-160 standards in a fan-less, silent design. The aerospace version adds aviation-specific features such as 28 VDC power and a 250ms power hold-up for power interruption. It ships with a Certificate of Conformity (CFC) and is fully ready for permanent installation in aircraft. Additionally, DPI Labs plans to have the product PMA-certified by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

This aviation-ready Apple TV retains all the features of its consumer counterpart, allowing passengers to cast their audio and video directly to the in-flight entertainment system via Airplay. Apple TV includes Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, AI audio enhancement, and spacial Bluetooth headphone audio playback, significantly enhancing media playback quality and experience. Users can also access their personal content libraries, and the system works in tandem with DPI Labs Multi-Media Server (MMS), enabling the retrieval and playback of stored content onboard. Moreover, it supports Digital Rights Management (DRM) content streaming when paired with high-speed data services like Starlink.

A New Era of In-Flight Entertainment

This launch comes at an opportune time, aligning with the rapid adoption of high-speed data installations across the aviation industry. As airlines and private operators rush to equip their fleets with systems like Starlink for superior connectivity, DPI Labs Apple TV solution is a perfect companion. With its robust features and seamless integration into aircraft systems, this product is an ideal fit for both retrofit and new installations, as long as the aircraft's entertainment system includes an HDMI input.

"At DPI Labs, we're committed to bridging the gap between consumer technology and aviation, making the passenger experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible," says Martin Hamilton, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at DPI Labs. "With our aviationized Apple TV, we're excited to bring the convenience and entertainment that customers enjoy at home into the skies while maintaining the rigorous standards and reliability required for aviation use."

A History of Firsts

DPI Labs has a strong reputation for leading innovation in the aviation sector. The company was the first to bring a serially controlled cabin management system, membrane switches, and OLED displays to the aviation market and has continuously pushed boundaries by integrating advanced consumer technologies, such as the first LED flight deck lights. The Apple TV product is the latest in DPI Labs'portfolio of solutions that merge terrestrial technology with aviation needs.

About DPI Labs—Founded in 1986 and based in La Verne, California, DPI Labs has been at the forefront of aircraft cabin systems for nearly 40 years, specializing in bringing state-of-the-art technology to the skies. The company specializes in aircraft cabin management systems, cabin display technology, LED multi-colored lighting systems, and special missions military secure data and voice-switching technologies.

For more information, call DPI Labs, Inc. at (909) 392-5777, email [email protected], or visit www.dpilabs.com.

Media Contact

Martin Hamilton, DPI Labs, 1 3602803164, [email protected], dpilabs.com

SOURCE DPI Labs