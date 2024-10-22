DPI LABS Unveils App-less Wireless PED Business Jet Cabin Control at 2024 NBAA-BACE

"We're proud to be the first to introduce NFC technology to the business aviation market. This innovation allows passengers wireless control over their cabin environment, bringing new levels of convenience and elegance to the flying experience." - Martin Hamilton, VP Business Development, DPI Labs Post this

Passengers can now bypass traditional physical control panels and simply use their smartphone or tablet to manage functions such as lighting, entertainment, and audio-video settings. With a quick tap on an embedded NFC chip, a user-friendly intranet site opens, providing access to all cabin controls directly through their device's browser—no need for an app. NFC technology, already widely adopted in consumer devices for applications such as contactless payments and wireless data sharing, is now making its way into the skies, simplifying and enhancing passenger experiences aboard business jets.

"We're proud to be the first to introduce NFC technology to the business aviation market," says Martin Hamilton, Vice President of Business Development at DPI Labs. "This innovation allows passengers wireless control over their cabin environment, bringing new levels of convenience and elegance to the flying experience."

This app-less solution offers unparalleled simplicity, eliminating the need for additional hardware or software updates. Passengers with any iOS or Android device can immediately control their surroundings by interacting with the NFC-enabled system.

NFC control can be deployed throughout the cabin, from individual seating areas to entertainment systems and beyond. This wireless technology allows passengers the freedom to make adjustments from anywhere in the cabin, offering unprecedented mobility and ease of use.

Following several successful installations in 2024 across leading business jet platforms, including Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault, DPI Labs has proven the flexibility and scalability of NFC for modern cabin management. These installations solidify DPI Labs' role as an industry innovator, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standard for passenger experience in business aviation.

DPI Labs will showcase this groundbreaking NFC technology at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) conference in Las Vegas, further demonstrating the company's commitment to revolutionizing the business aviation cabin.

As the business aviation industry continues to evolve, DPI Labs remains at the forefront, ensuring that the future of flight is sophisticated, seamless, and fully customizable.

For more information, call DPI Labs, Inc. at (909) 392-5777, email [email protected], or visit www.dpilabs.com.

About DPI Labs - Founded in 1986 and based in La Verne, California, DPI Labs has been at the forefront of aircraft-cabin systems for over 40 years, specializing in bringing state-of-the-art technology to the skies. The company specializes in aircraft cabin-management systems, cabin-display technology, LED multi-colored lighting systems, and special missions military secure data and voice-switching technologies. More information can be found at dpilabs.com

Media Contact

Martin Hamilton, DPI Labs, 1 3602803164, [email protected], dpilabs.com

SOURCE DPI Labs