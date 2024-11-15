Dr. Abby Rosen's award-winning self-improvement guide 'LASTING Transformation' is now available in audiobook format

A powerful resource for anyone seeking to navigate life's challenges with new found awareness and purpose

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Abby Rosen invites readers to embark on a transformative journey within the pages of "LASTING Transformation: A Guide to Navigating Life's Journey" (published by Balboa Press). Drawing on 39 years of expertise in psychotherapy and spirituality, the author unveils a comprehensive roadmap for profound change, guiding people toward self-knowledge, self-love, and deep soul-wisdom.

"LASTING Transformation" serves as an essential guide to navigating life, providing valuable insights and effective strategies for developing conscious communication. This crucial skill fosters strong, fulfilling relationships with self, Source, and significant others. Each chapter is enriched with real client experiences, humorous cartoons, and practical exercises, creating a roadmap that navigates the sacred journey of one's life and empowers readers to learn life lessons in a more gentle and conscious way.

Moreover, Rosen is also honored to announce that "LASTING Transformation" has won 11 awards, including 1st Place -Best Non-Fiction Book of the Summer 2024; 1st Place - Self-Help Book; and 1st Place - Motivational/ Inspirational Book by "The Outstanding Creator Awards." Among other awards, she was awarded The Chrysalis Brew Nonfiction Book Excellence Award 2024 for The Psychology Book of the Year, and two awards for Spirituality. Rosen was also chosen as a Top Doc for "The Best in MARYLAND Magazine DOCTORS 2024 Excellence in Psychology" It's such perfect timing as she is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the audiobook for "LASTING Transformation", which also includes a 145-page free "Companion Book," that can be downloaded digitally when the audiobook is purchased. The "Companion Book" includes humorous cartoons, inspiring quotes (which received an honorable mention as Best Quotes), a summary of the journey, all the appendices and resources, and the journal exercises at the end of every chapter from the print edition, in a journal format that can be separately printed out, enhancing the transformative experience. This unique format allows the listener to engage in their own inner work, related to the learnings from each chapter.

"Readers and listeners are looking for guidance and direction in this journey of life," Rosen states. "'LASTING Transformation' offers such a road map. How much easier life would be if, like driving, you could find a good map and a clear set of rules of the road. You can! You have a built-in navigational system, which 'LASTING Transformation' can help you access."

"LASTING Transformation" is a must-read for anyone seeking a more meaningful and fulfilling life. With its practical approach and spiritual insights, this book offers a unique roadmap for transformation that can be applied to all aspects of life. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/201610-lasting-transformation to purchase a printed copy, or visit Audible, Amazon, or iTunes to purchase an audiobook, and receive a free digital "Companion Book."

"LASTING Transformation: A Guide to Navigating Life's Journey"

By Abby Rosen PhD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781452500072

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 264 pages | ISBN 9781452500065

E-Book | 264 pages | ISBN 9781452500089

Audiobook | ISBN B0D9WNY1KX

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Abby Rosen, Ph.D., co-founder and former director of InnerSource, Inc., is a licensed psychologist who has worked with individuals and couples for 39 years. Throughout her life, she has woven the threads of psychology and spirituality into a rich tapestry of professional and personal experience. She earned her doctorate from the California Institute of Integral Studies in 1981 and spent a year studying meditation and Eastern psychology in India. She co-coordinated the Seventh International Transpersonal Psychology Conference in Mumbai and directed the Marriage Family Counseling Clinic in San Diego. Additionally, Rosen has authored a newspaper column, "Dear Dr. Abby," and hosted the cable TV show "All About Women and the People in Their Lives." She has led numerous workshops on transpersonal psychology, focusing on communication, relationships, intuitive wisdom, and the power of the mind. Rosen resides in Annapolis, Maryland. Her hope is that her work inspires readers and listeners toward greater clarity, connection, consciousness, inner strength, love, joy and peace. For more information, visit her website at http://www.abbyrosenphd.net.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/201610-lasting-transformation

SOURCE Balboa Press