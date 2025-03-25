Dr. Adam Gropper & Staff Participate in a Day of Professional Development

Vivid Vascular Hosts Exclusive Staff Retreat at Dr. Gropper's Home to Strengthen Team and Enhance Patient Care

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Vascular, a leading provider of innovative vascular care and interventional radiology procedures, hosted an exclusive staff retreat on February 26, 2025, at the home of Dr. Adam S. Gropper. This retreat fostered team cohesion, strategic growth, and professional development, all while reinforcing the practice's commitment to excellence in patient care.

With a rapidly growing team and expanding services—including prostate embolization, uterine fibroid embolization, hemorrhoid embolization, venous stents, and advanced vascular treatments—Vivid Vascular recognizes the importance of investing in its staff. This retreat provided an opportunity for team-building, goal-setting, and collaboration in a relaxed and inspiring environment.

"Our team is the heart of Vivid Vascular, and taking the time to step back, connect, and align our vision is essential," said Dr. Adam Gropper. "This retreat was about strengthening our culture and continuing to provide the highest level of care to our patients."

The day featured interactive discussions, wellness activities, and strategy sessions designed to enhance communication, workflow efficiency, and patient experience. The retreat also served as a moment of appreciation for the dedicated professionals who make Vivid Vascular a trusted name in vascular health.

For more information about Vivid Vascular and its commitment to innovative patient care, visit www.vividvascular.com or contact (305) 504-8667.

About Vivid Vascular

Vivid Vascular is a premier provider of minimally invasive vascular and interventional radiology treatments. Led by Dr. Adam Gropper, the practice is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge care with a patient-centered approach. Vivid Vascular offers advanced procedures for vascular conditions, ensuring the best outcomes through personalized treatment plans and state-of-the-art technology.

